Quantcast
Connect with us

More than 1 in 5 ventilators in federal government stockpile is holding for emergencies don’t work

Published

6 mins ago

on

As the coronavirus is raging through the United States, President Donald Trump has begun releasing personal protective equipment from federal stockpiles as well as much-needed ventilators. Unfortunately, however, one in five ventilators from the government don’t work.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that there are 10,000 ventilators that the government is holding back for the next wave of the emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But what federal officials have neglected to mention is that more than 2,000 of the lifesaving devices are unavailable after the contract to maintain the government’s stockpile lapsed late last summer, and a contracting dispute meant that a new firm did not begin its work until late January. By then, the coronavirus crisis was already underway.”

It became known when the Department of Health and Human Services was hit with questions from stat officials noting that the ventilators are not operational.

“In fact, the contract with a company that was maintaining the machines expired at the end of last summer, and a contract protest delayed handing the job to Agiliti, a Minneapolis-based provider of medical equipment services and maintenance,” said The Times. “Agiliti was not given the $38 million task until late January, when the scope of the global coronavirus crisis was first becoming clear.”

No one knows whether the problems with the equipment happened before or after the contract lapsed but there was no maintenance of the machines after the contract ended.

“We were given a stop-work order before we’d even started,” said Agiliti CEO Tom Leonard. “Between the time of the original and the time of this contract award, I don’t know who was responsible or if anybody was responsible for those devices. But it was not us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at The New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

More than 1 in 5 ventilators the federal government stockpile is holding for emergencies don’t work

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

As the coronavirus is raging through the United States, President Donald Trump has begun releasing personal protective equipment from federal stockpiles as well as much-needed ventilators. Unfortunately, however, one in five ventilators from the government don't work.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that there are 10,000 ventilators that the government is holding back for the next wave of the emergency.

"But what federal officials have neglected to mention is that more than 2,000 of the lifesaving devices are unavailable after the contract to maintain the government’s stockpile lapsed late last summer, and a contracting dispute meant that a new firm did not begin its work until late January. By then, the coronavirus crisis was already underway."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump reporter banned from White House briefing room for ignoring social distancing guidelines

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the White House Correspondents Association announced that it would be banning One America News Network reporter Chanel Rion from the press briefing room, after she repeatedly refused to follow social distancing guidelines imposed as a safety precaution against coronavirus.

The WHCA taking action after OANN staffer Chanel Rion repeatedly broke the agreed-upon rules --> https://t.co/8uTRLaVSbd

— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 1, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Even Trump criticizes Mike Pence’s answer about why the administration won’t open Obamacare exchanges

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

At Wednesday's coronavirus task force press briefing, reporters asked Vice President Mike Pence to justify why the administration is refusing to reopen the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplaces for a special enrollment period in response to the pandemic — and the vice president's answer was so evasive and unhelpful that even President Donald Trump teased him for it.

Pence replied that he was working with insurance companies to eliminate copays for coronavirus-related treatment — which doesn't help people who have no coverage and can't enroll because the administration hasn't authorized enrollment.

Continue Reading
 
 