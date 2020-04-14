Morning Joe plays back-to-back clips of Trump and Winston Churchill — and the contrast is devastating
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday played back-to-back clips of President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill — and the contrast between the two men in dealing with national crises was stark.
The first clip showed Churchill addressing the United Kingdom during the country’s fight with the Nazis in 1941.
“We cannot tell what the course of this fell war will be,” Churchill began. “It spreads remorse to ever-wider regions. We know it will be hard, we expect it will be long, we cannot predict or measure its episodes or its tribulation. But one thing is certain, one thing is sure, one thing stands out, stark and undeniable, massive and unassailable for all the world to see: It will not be by German hands that the structure of Europe will be rebuilt or the union of the European family achieved!”
The show then cut immediately to Trump talking about the COVID-19 pandemic last month.
“We’re prepared and had we’re doing a great job with it,” Trump said of the virus. “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away. Everybody has to be vigilant and has to be careful. Be calm. It’s really working out. A lot of good things are going to happen.”
The BBC’s Katty Kay then remarked that it was “almost cruel to put the clips of Trump and Churchill back-to-back like that.”
Watch the video below.
Morning Joe plays back-to-back clips of Trump and Winston Churchill — and the contrast is devastating from Brad Reed on Vimeo.
