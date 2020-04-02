Most homeowners can skip mortgage payments for up to a year, regardless of what their banks say
Here’s some coronavirus relief your bank or home loan servicer might not be telling you:New federal coronavirus relief measures enable most homeowners with mortgage loans to put off making their mortgage payments for a full year.And once we get back to normal, those borrowers will have the option to tack those missed payments to the end of their loan terms.Your credit won’t suffer.Yet, on social media pages of some of the nation’s largest banks, consumers say customer service representatives are offering them the opportunity to skip only three months of payments, and they’re saying those payme…
Trump White House to tell Americans to wear cloth masks in public to protect against coronavirus transmission
The Trump White House is expected to urge Americans to wear cloth face masks when in public to help slow the transmission of coronavirus, in a reversal of current guidelines. The CDC says there is increasing evidence asymptomatic coronavirus carriers may be spreading the virus more than first believed, The Washington Post reports.
But studies going back weeks or longer made clear people who show few or no symptoms are "shedding" more of the virus – spreading it – at a rate higher than some who are fully symptomatic.
Drug supplies for the virus are now running low at the time Americans need them most
The New York Times reported Thursday that essential drugs needed for helping people suffering from the coronavirus are now running low.
While New York is desperately begging for ventilators, saying they'll run out next week, hospitals are begging for masks and other personal protective equipment along with drugs used to keep patients' airways open. Hospitals also are running low on antibiotics, antivirals and sedatives like fentanyl, used to relax patients when the tube is put down their throat.
‘Nightmare scenario that everyone predicted’: As millions struggle to meet basic needs, Trump organization requests financial relief
"I'd be interested in knowing what help Trump and Jared are extending to their tenants as they ask for help themselves."
While millions of Americans face uunemployment, the loss of health coverage, and difficulty affording necessities over the coming months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump's business empire is reportedly seeking relief from outstanding debt and loans.