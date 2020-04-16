MSNBC host suggests Biden form ‘shadow government’ to help Americans cope with Trump’s ‘daily clown show’

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asserted on Thursday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should form a “shadow government” to compete with President Donald Trump’s “daily clown show.”

In an interview on MSNBC, President Barack Obama’s former deputy chief of staff Jim Messina said that Biden’s leadership would be a refreshing change from Trump’s “daily clown show press conferences” about the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Should Joe Biden be counter programming?” MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle wondered. “Should he be creating his own shadow government, shadow cabinet, shadow SWAT team and getting up there at a podium every night, saying, ‘Here’s the crisis we’re in, here’s what we need to do to address this?'”

Messina pointed out that Biden has a plan for combatting the coronavirus and “if Donald Trump was implementing it right now, we’d all be okay.”

Messina, however, did not explicitly endorse the idea of a shadow government.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.