MSNBC host suggests Biden form ‘shadow government’ to help Americans cope with Trump’s ‘daily clown show’
MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asserted on Thursday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should form a “shadow government” to compete with President Donald Trump’s “daily clown show.”
In an interview on MSNBC, President Barack Obama’s former deputy chief of staff Jim Messina said that Biden’s leadership would be a refreshing change from Trump’s “daily clown show press conferences” about the coronavirus pandemic.
“Should Joe Biden be counter programming?” MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle wondered. “Should he be creating his own shadow government, shadow cabinet, shadow SWAT team and getting up there at a podium every night, saying, ‘Here’s the crisis we’re in, here’s what we need to do to address this?'”
Messina pointed out that Biden has a plan for combatting the coronavirus and “if Donald Trump was implementing it right now, we’d all be okay.”
Messina, however, did not explicitly endorse the idea of a shadow government.
COVID-19 contrarian cited by Sean Hannity freaks out at reporter for asking him followup questions
Alex Berenson, the former New York Times reporter and prominent coronavirus contrarian who has been invited to talk on top Fox News shows including Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, freaked out at a reporter from Vice News this week because she tried to ask him followup questions about his views.
Writing on Twitter Wednesday night, Berenson scolded reporter Laura Wagner for purportedly breaking the "very specific conditions" she had agreed to in exchange for him granting her an interview.
Coronavirus crisis shows a key region of Trump’s brain ‘is entirely offline’: New York Times columnist
In an op-ed for The New York Times this Thursday, columnist Jennifer Senior writes that President Trump's strategy for reopening the economy is like "offering to use a condom after you’ve already gotten a woman pregnant."
"Donald J. Trump has taken a rather peculiar view of the new coronavirus: If he can’t see the damage it’s doing, it’s not doing any damage," she writes.
According to Senior, Americans have the assumption that a president will plan, self-moderate and reason. But what Trump is doing is the exact opposite. While Trump's disrespect for norms is a characteristic that helped him surge to the presidency, he has nevertheless been slow to admit that life won't be normal after the outbreak.