MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell praised for summing up Trump’s mental state in less than 10 words
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell was praised on Friday for summing up President Donald Trump in only nine words.
O’Donnell, who has spent years arguing with Trump on television and Twitter made his argument on social media.
“The president of the United States is a sociopath,” O’Donnell tweeted.
Here’s some of what people are saying about O’Donnell’s conclusion:
Evergreen tweet.
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 17, 2020
And that's the nicest thing you can say about that criminal…
— Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) April 17, 2020
Complete shame and humiliation should be cast on GOP Senators who are not DEMANDING a full physical, cognitive and mental health exam.
45 is VERY ILL.#25theAmendmentNow
— Leslie McCarthy (@LeslieM3355) April 17, 2020
He only knows how to.. pic.twitter.com/IUhMRBuBv3
— YpsiGal🇺🇸 (@YpsiGal) April 17, 2020
Ted Bundy with other people's money.
— JRSamples (@DoggyChewToy) April 17, 2020
Understatement of the 21st Century.
— ⚓️♞David Dorcemus♘⚔ (@LordAdmiral7558) April 17, 2020
https://twitter.com/ECMcLaughlin/status/1251243685921976320
A sociopath who's now inciting public disorder & armed insurrection. https://t.co/diJG9GNqTb
— Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) April 17, 2020
HIS TWEETS PROVE THAT EVEN MORE THAN WHEN HE SPEAKS! HE NEEDS TO BE REMOVED ASAP!!!! https://t.co/WEe6QPOFKT
— Free Bird Boomer (@TearsInHeaven09) April 17, 2020
I never thought I would hear Lawrence O'Donnell say that. But here we are. It's the truth. Donald Trump is a Narcissist and a Sociopath. https://t.co/XlY7ZdiRK8
— zeusanna (@zeusanna) April 17, 2020
Breaking Banner
Obama’s team is increasing fed up with the president: ‘Enough of Trump’s BS and blame-shifting’
When Barack Obama was president, Donald Trump was a major supporter of political accountability.
Trump repeatedly took to Twitter to complain about the buck not stopping with the president of the United States.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/250975772083380226
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/395872174722273280
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/522394479429689344
But since Trump began holding public office in 2017, he has repeatedly argued that he need not take responsibility for anything.
With the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Trump has sought to blame others for his failures.
Commentary
I have a confession. Very recently — like maybe two days ago — I had mostly stopped watching Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings, even though it’s my job. (Please, don’t tell the boss.) I watch until I get to the point where I have to either turn off the TV or resort to throwing the remote against the wall. I mean, it’s only lies and obfuscations and, of course, Trump’s toddler-like, watch-me, watch-me need for attention.