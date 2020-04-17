MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell praised for summing up Trump’s mental state in less than 10 words

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell was praised on Friday for summing up President Donald Trump in only nine words.

O’Donnell, who has spent years arguing with Trump on television and Twitter made his argument on social media.

“The president of the United States is a sociopath,” O’Donnell tweeted.

Here’s some of what people are saying about O’Donnell’s conclusion:

Evergreen tweet. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 17, 2020

And that's the nicest thing you can say about that criminal… — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) April 17, 2020

Complete shame and humiliation should be cast on GOP Senators who are not DEMANDING a full physical, cognitive and mental health exam. 45 is VERY ILL.#25theAmendmentNow — Leslie McCarthy (@LeslieM3355) April 17, 2020

Ted Bundy with other people's money. — JRSamples (@DoggyChewToy) April 17, 2020

Understatement of the 21st Century. — ⚓️♞David Dorcemus♘⚔ (@LordAdmiral7558) April 17, 2020

https://twitter.com/ECMcLaughlin/status/1251243685921976320

A sociopath who's now inciting public disorder & armed insurrection. https://t.co/diJG9GNqTb — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) April 17, 2020

HIS TWEETS PROVE THAT EVEN MORE THAN WHEN HE SPEAKS! HE NEEDS TO BE REMOVED ASAP!!!! https://t.co/WEe6QPOFKT — Free Bird Boomer (@TearsInHeaven09) April 17, 2020

