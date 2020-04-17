Quantcast
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell praised for summing up Trump's mental state in less than 10 words

2 hours ago

Commentary

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell was praised on Friday for summing up President Donald Trump in only nine words.

O’Donnell, who has spent years arguing with Trump on television and Twitter made his argument on social media.

“The president of the United States is a sociopath,” O’Donnell tweeted.

Here’s some of what people are saying about O’Donnell’s conclusion:

https://twitter.com/ECMcLaughlin/status/1251243685921976320

