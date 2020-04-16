MSNBC’s Morning Joe erupts at GOP telling old people to die while they stay ‘cloistered’ in their mansions
“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough erupted at his former party on Thursday after it started pushing to reopen the American economy at a time when more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19 in just one month.
The MSNBC host was particularly aghast at conservative talk radio personalities and politicians who are advocating reopening the economy right now even while they know hundreds of thousands of people are going to die because of it.
“There is a growing list of Republican senators, Republican congressmen and women, White House officials in the Republican Party that are saying, ‘Yeah, sure, senior citizens are going to die, but what the hell? We really got to get wall street moving again!” Scarborough fumed.
Scarborough then called out wealthy Republicans who will likely stick to social distancing protocols in their mansions while telling others to risk their lives going to work.
“They’re telling other old people, ‘Yeah, you’re going to have to die, get over it, we got to get Wall Street started again,'” he said. “But you’re not going to see them have family reunions in a barn in central Louisiana… they know they don’t want their family members to die. They’re going to stay cloistered behind the gates of their homes. They’re going to stay cloistered in the United States Senate.”
COVID-19
North Korea: Is the country really coronavirus free?
More than 2 million coronavirus cases have been reported across the world, affecting 185 countries. But North Korea says it is completely free of the virus, a claim that has been met with scepticism in some quarters. France 24 spoke to Daniel Wertz, program manager at the US-based National Committee on North Korea to find out more.
Pak Myong Su, the director of North Korea’s anti-epidemic headquarters, told AFP earlier this month that "not one single person has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far”.
The future of the US economy depends on one thing — and it’s not bailouts for business
One reason why it is so hard to contain the novel coronavirus is because many of those spreading it have no idea that they have it. Indeed, there is compelling evidence to suggest that asymptomatic people — those who carry the active virus but never develop any symptoms — are fueling the spread. Worse, only people with symptoms are being tested in the United States. That means there is almost no way to identify silent spreaders.
COVID-19
‘The public deserves to know’: Watchdog demands Federal Reserve release names of corporations receiving taxpayer bailouts
"The Fed will soon lend trillions to companies. But it has not committed to disclosing which private companies are getting taxpayer-backed support. That's wrong."
The lone watchdog on a congressional committee formed to oversee the Trump administration's handling of a multi-trillion-dollar coronavirus bailout package demanded Wednesday that the Federal Reserve release to the public both the names of corporations receiving taxpayer bailout money and details on how the funds are being used.