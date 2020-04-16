MSNBC’s Morning Joe erupts at GOP telling old people to die while they stay ‘cloistered’ in their mansions

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough erupted at his former party on Thursday after it started pushing to reopen the American economy at a time when more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19 in just one month.

The MSNBC host was particularly aghast at conservative talk radio personalities and politicians who are advocating reopening the economy right now even while they know hundreds of thousands of people are going to die because of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a growing list of Republican senators, Republican congressmen and women, White House officials in the Republican Party that are saying, ‘Yeah, sure, senior citizens are going to die, but what the hell? We really got to get wall street moving again!” Scarborough fumed.

Scarborough then called out wealthy Republicans who will likely stick to social distancing protocols in their mansions while telling others to risk their lives going to work.

“They’re telling other old people, ‘Yeah, you’re going to have to die, get over it, we got to get Wall Street started again,'” he said. “But you’re not going to see them have family reunions in a barn in central Louisiana… they know they don’t want their family members to die. They’re going to stay cloistered behind the gates of their homes. They’re going to stay cloistered in the United States Senate.”

Watch the video below.