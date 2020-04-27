MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace shreds the White House’s ‘feeble attempt’ to protect Trump from further humiliation
On MSNBC Monday, anchor Nicolle Wallace slammed President Donald Trump for his leadership failures on the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve gone two weekend days without the usual daily briefing and absent whatever public education comes from the coronavirus task force news conference every day,” said fellow anchor Brian Williams. “Are they engaging in a fiction that perhaps a different Donald Trump is going to show up in the format of a news conference today?”
“Well, all that they have is the fiction,” said Wallace. “There is no thought process. There is no strategy session. There is no staff in the traditional sense of a White House staff. There is Donald Trump and the reflection of himself in cable news coverage.”
“Notable to me is that they still haven’t used that room — the White House briefing room or the Rose Garden, rooms from which wars have been declared and ended, rooms where decisions have been made, and it was a room like that in which the president of our country told people to ingest bleach,” said Wallace. “They haven’t used any of those stately rooms to tell the viewer to don’t do that. So they haven’t corrected the harm they did, not just to the listening public, but to the president. So everything they do is sort of a feeble attempt to keep digging out of the hole they put the president in, or the president put himself in.”
“But I really think their conduct over the weekend shows that they don’t have any influence with him,” added Wallace. “Because if he just walked in and said, listen, I made a mistake and for that reason, I’m going to leave the dispensing of medical advice to my advisers, he would go a long way towards repairing his reputation, but he’s just, you know, as they say, still digging.”
Watch below:
Georgia’s GOP governor loses his temper as reporters challenge his push to reopen businesses
On Monday, while hosting a press conference to discuss his policy on the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) lost his temper as reporters hit him with tough questions on why he was trying to reopen the state so quickly.
First time I can remember @GovKemp getting hostile towards a reporter question. The question was about the President and others criticizing the plan to reopen early. The Governor is steadfast that Georgia is in position to move forward.
"I trust Georgians." pic.twitter.com/5vV6uObFaT
Diamond and Silk out at Fox News after they claimed coronavirus death toll is fabricated to hurt Trump: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Fox News is cutting ties with right-wing video-blogging duo Diamond and Silk, after they used their platform to promote conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.
"After rising to prominence during the 2016 election, Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway and Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson leveraged their newfound celebrity into regular sycophantic appearances on Fox News, resulting in President Donald Trump raving about their performances, featuring them at rallies, and treating them as 'senior advisers,'" reported Lachlan Cartwright and Justin Baragona. "The social-media personalities were eventually tapped to provide weekly videos for Fox Nation after it launched as a subscription-based online video network. Their episodes, essentially 5-7 minute distillations of their freeform live-streams, appeared like clockwork on the streaming service until earlier this month."
‘I don’t want to die because of selfish Christians’: Twitter fires back at Bill Barr’s push to take legal action against lockdown orders
This Monday, Attorney General Bill Barr issued a memorandum titled, “Balancing Public Safety with the Preservation of Civil Rights,” where he directed the Justice Department to take legal action against coronavirus lockdown rules it deems to be "an overbearing infringement of constitutional and statutory protections."
"As the Department of Justice explained recently in guidance to states and localities taking steps to battle the pandemic, even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers,” Barr wrote. “The Constitution also forbids, in certain circumstances, discrimination against disfavored speech and undue interference with the national economy."