MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle breaks down talking about a deaf grocery store worker in the era of COVID masks

Published

1 min ago

on

Matthew Simmons works during his days teaching at the Washington School of the Deaf, but in the era of the coronavirus crisis, he’s been spending most of his time at his second job at Trader Joe’s.

When talking about him Tuesday during her show, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle broke down while explaining the kindness of others helping Simmons.

Typically, Simmons can read lips for customers throughout the store. But due to COVID-19, people are wearing masks, covering their lips. His solution was to write on his employee shirt that he is deaf and to tap on his shoulder if people need help.

Simmons also has a small marker board where people can write down questions.

“The first customer to use the board,” Ruhle said, her voice cracking with emotion, “delivering this message: ‘It must be hard with everyone wearing masks. Thanks for your help.'”

While life as a deaf person is generally a silent one, reading lips gives people a way to communicate if they don’t know sign language. With the need for masks, Simmons’ life has become much more isolated. Still, he soldiers on as part of the frontline workers braving the virus to ensure Americans have food and supplies.

Watch the touching moment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

‘Downward spiral’: Farmer describes ‘complete peril’ on CNN after COVID-19 shuts down meat-packing plants

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

The closure of meat-packing plants throughout the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left many farms absolutely devastated -- and one farmer told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Tuesday that her industry is in "complete peril."

Jen Sorenson, the president-elect of the National Pork Producers Council, painted a dire picture of the virus's impact on farmers, and she said farms across the country are in desperate need of financial assistance.

Breaking Banner

‘Mad dysfunctional kingship’: Historian Jon Meacham explains how Trump’s ‘adolescent response’ on coronavirus cost lives

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

As the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continues to soar in the United States, Americans are getting a demonstration of President Donald Trump’s ability to respond to a major crisis — and according to presidential historian Jon Meacham, Trump has failed from both an “empathy” standpoint and a competence standpoint. Meacham has analyzed Trump’s coronavirus response during two appearances on MSNBC this week: a Monday night appearance on “The 11th Hour,” followed by a Tuesday morning appearance on “Morning Joe.” And he weighed in on how Trump, during a crisis, compares to presidents of the past.

2020 Election

Trump used a cutting-edge digital ad tool to win — but it is coming back to haunt him in 2020: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

A group of former Facebook employees and data scientists, some of whom worked in the Trump campaign, "has co-opted the political ad function on Facebook to perform real-time persuasion message testing, to get a sense of how voters are reacting to ads as they see them," reports Nick Corasaniti of the New York Times.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced 2020 campaigns to go completely digital, and the progressive non-profit group Acronym is one of them. Former Facebook employee and Acronym member James Barnes says the one thing Facebook does really well is "how to measure things."

“As I considered what I wanted to do after Facebook as I went through sort of this political transformation, I wanted to know: What is the best way that I could contribute to help defeat Trump in 2020?" he said.

