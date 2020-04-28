MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle breaks down talking about a deaf grocery store worker in the era of COVID masks

Matthew Simmons works during his days teaching at the Washington School of the Deaf, but in the era of the coronavirus crisis, he’s been spending most of his time at his second job at Trader Joe’s.

When talking about him Tuesday during her show, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle broke down while explaining the kindness of others helping Simmons.

Typically, Simmons can read lips for customers throughout the store. But due to COVID-19, people are wearing masks, covering their lips. His solution was to write on his employee shirt that he is deaf and to tap on his shoulder if people need help.

Simmons also has a small marker board where people can write down questions.

“The first customer to use the board,” Ruhle said, her voice cracking with emotion, “delivering this message: ‘It must be hard with everyone wearing masks. Thanks for your help.'”

While life as a deaf person is generally a silent one, reading lips gives people a way to communicate if they don’t know sign language. With the need for masks, Simmons’ life has become much more isolated. Still, he soldiers on as part of the frontline workers braving the virus to ensure Americans have food and supplies.

