MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle breaks down talking about a deaf grocery store worker in the era of COVID masks

Matthew Simmons works during his days teaching at the Washington School of the Deaf, but in the era of the coronavirus crisis, he’s been spending most of his time at his second job at Trader Joe’s.
When talking about him Tuesday during her show, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle broke down while explaining the kindness of others helping Simmons.
Typically, Simmons can read lips for customers throughout the store. But due to COVID-19, people are wearing masks, covering their lips. His solution was to write on his employee shirt that he is deaf and to tap on his shoulder if people need help.
Simmons also has a small marker board where people can write down questions.
“The first customer to use the board,” Ruhle said, her voice cracking with emotion, “delivering this message: ‘It must be hard with everyone wearing masks. Thanks for your help.'”
While life as a deaf person is generally a silent one, reading lips gives people a way to communicate if they don’t know sign language. With the need for masks, Simmons’ life has become much more isolated. Still, he soldiers on as part of the frontline workers braving the virus to ensure Americans have food and supplies.
Watch the touching moment below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.