‘My first calling is to my savior’: Pompeo brags he is using role of Secretary of State to evangelize world leaders

Published

1 min ago

on

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not only admitting, but bragging that he is using his official government role to evangelize world leaders, apparently hoping to bring them to Jesus Christ.

Pompeo is widely known for “brazenly inserting his evangelical Christian beliefs into discussions of foreign policy,” as The New York Times reported in earlier editions of this 2019 article. But it was not known until now that he has been ignoring the Constitution’s critical tenet of separation of church and state to preach the gospel to foreign leaders while on the taxpayers’ dime.

Secretary Pompeo spoke on a conference call for conservative Christian clergy, hosted by the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council last Thursday, and “told FRC’s pastors that he has used his official travels as an opportunity to evangelize,” according to Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery.

He appeared to admit some world leaders were not pleased by his overtures, saying: “we’ve watched some of us be called out for that, to think that, to say that we don’t care about science, that we don’t care about the rule of law, all the things that I know we all care so deeply about.”

Pompeo appeared also to try to gain favor with the pastors and the Family Research Council’s president, Tony Perkins.

“My relationship with pastors across America, with Tony and all of you, reminds me of the important reason that I believe the Lord put me in this place to have this opportunity to make religious freedom such an important part of what this administration is doing.”


2020 Election

Trump re-election imperiled as states he needs the most are being hardest hit by pandemic: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

With the November election fast approaching and the coronavirus pandemic still spreading across the country, Donald Trump is now faced with the prospect of hoping he can hang onto states he desperately needs for re-election when many of them are being hardest hit by the health crisis.

According to a report at Bloomberg, the president may be facing an uphill battle to stay in the Oval Office as states are buffeted by the twin hits of a deadly pandemic and the resulting collapse of the economy.

Flailing Trump struggles to maintain the illusion of leadership as the coronavirus crisis rages on

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Like a proverbial mariner, we are all collectively struggling to chart a course out of the coronavirus maelstrom for ourselves, our families for our nation and our world.

The sky is a gray to black forbidding.

This article was originally published by InsiderNJ

The daily death tolls are like claps of thunder and lightning, that can strike close to, even into our own lifeboats, now adrift on a sea of further notice tribulation.

We cling for dear life to stay in our vessels, as a violent and turbulent sea swells all around us.

Senate Democrats rip Trump Labor Department for attempting to exclude gig workers from unemployment benefits

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

"We believe that that the CARES Act definitively covers such workers, and the department should clarify its guidance to reflect this."

A group of more than 30 Senate Democrats on Monday slammed President Donald Trump's Labor Department for issuing guidance that could provide states with a green light to exclude gig workers such as Uber drivers and others classified as "independent contractors" from receiving expanded unemployment benefits under the new coronavirus stimulus law.

