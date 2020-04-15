Quantcast
Nancy Pelosi: Trump defunding WHO ‘is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday asserted that President Donald Trump’s move to defund the World Health Organization (WHO) “is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged.”

Pelosi made the remarks in a statement after the president announced on Tuesday that funds for the WHO would be frozen.

“The President’s halting of funding to the WHO as it leads the global fight against the coronavirus is senseless,” Pelosi said. “But sadly, as he has since Day One, the President is ignoring global health experts, disregarding science and undermining the heroes fighting on the frontline, at great right to the lives and livelihoods of Americans and people around the world.”

“This is another case, as I have said, of the President’s ineffective response, that a ‘weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,'” she added.

Read the entire statement below.


