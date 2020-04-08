National Academies of Sciences just blew away Trump claim ‘miraculously’ coronavirus ‘goes away in April with the heat’
President Donald Trump just earned yet another black mark for his book of lies about the coronavirus.
In mid-February, falsely insisting America was in “great shape” to fend off COVID-19, President Trump also falsely said, “a lot of people think” that the new novel coronavirus “goes away in April, with the heat. As the heat comes in, typically that will go away in April.”
Trump now says he never claimed the coronavirus would end in April. Here’s Trump on Feb 10 saying the virus goes away in April “with the heat.” Trump should be criminally charged for intentionally misleading the American public about the risk of the virus. #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/DnykGIg9hq
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 4, 2020
Again, that is false.
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory,” he also claimed, “when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
“The virus!…Looks like by April, you know in theory when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away. Hope that’s true!”
That’s not…how any of this works. pic.twitter.com/XpAZuBvACE
— Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) February 11, 2020
Again, that was false.
A National Academies of Sciences (NAS) panel just reported to the White House that the warmer weather “may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread.”
Here’s what the NAS had to say, according to The Washington Post:
“There is some evidence to suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may transmit less efficiently in environments with higher ambient temperature and humidity; however, given the lack of host immunity globally, this reduction in transmission efficiency may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread” without mitigation measures, such as social distancing.
In other words, don’t expect warm weather in the spring and summer to have much impact on the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday afternoon the U.S. has now had over 14,000 coronavirus deaths.
Breaking Banner
Trump tries to back up his claims about millions of people voting illegally — and fails miserably
On Wednesday, reporters asked President Donald Trump to back up his repeated claims that mail-in voting is fraudulent — even though he himself has used it to vote in Florida.
Trump's response was to bring up a lawsuit against voting rights that was settled by the right-wing group Judicial Watch — which didn't actually establish anyone was voting illegally.
He added, "I'm not going to stand for" mail-in voting, and said, "you should have a voter ID."
Breaking Banner
Trump denies knowledge of Jared Kushner’s COVID-19 database proposal — but thinks it’s ‘not a bad idea’
On Wednesday, one of the reporters at the daily White House press conference on coronavirus asked about his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner's proposal to build a "database" to track COVID-19 cases nationwide.
Trump denied any knowledge of what Kushner was proposing — but added that he thinks it's "not a bad idea" and "it sounds very scientific ... but it also has to do with rights and other constitutional questions."
Asked whether it could raise similar issues to the PATRIOT Act or FISA court surveillance, Trump suggested that he is the one who was victimized by FISA abuse — a reference to long-running GOP gripes about the FBI investigation that exposed Russia's attempts to help Trump get elected.
COVID-19
‘Collapsology’: Is this the end of civilization as we know it?
"The world will never be the same again," has been the oft-repeated refrain since the coronavirus brought the global economy to a juddering halt.
For many it has shown how fragile our civilization is.
The crisis has come as a new movement called "collapsology" -- which warns of the possible collapse of our societies as we know them -- is gaining ground.
With climate change exposing how unsustainable the economic and social model based on fossil fuels is, they fear orthodox thinking may be speeding us to our doom.
The theory first emerged from France's Momentum Institute, and was popularized by a 2015 book, "How Everything Can Collapse".