Quantcast
Connect with us

National Hockey League hopes to reopen some practice facilities in May

Published

1 hour ago

on

The NHL plans to reopen some of its team training facilities as early as mid-May in areas where stay-at-home and social-distancing restrictions are trending favorably, the league said on Wednesday.

“The precise date of transition to Phase 2, during which Players might return to small group activities in NHL Club training facilities, remains undetermined,” a spokesman for the league said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, provided that conditions continue to trend favorably …. we believe we may be able to move to Phase 2 at some point in the mid-to-later portion of May.”

Wednesday’s statement followed a meeting of the NHL’s Return To Play Committee which is made up of representatives from the players’ union and the clubs.

The plan is to allow just small group workouts at practice facilities at the beginning.

The league added that the plan would be subject to “potential competitive concerns as between disparately situated markets,” but did not explain or go into any detail about what that meant.

“In the meantime, we expect Players and Hockey Staff to continue to adhere to the recommended guidelines put in place when the season was paused,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NHL shut down on March 12 due to the global coronavirus pandemic. When the season was halted, the clubs had played three quarters of their 82 regular-season games.

Eight NHL players are known to have tested positive for COVID-19, including five from the Ottawa Senators.

The regular season was originally set to end on April 4.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

In Russia virus lockdown, fears increase of return to alcoholism

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Stuck in cramped flats and struggling with fears of the coronavirus and its economic impact, many Russians are worried about the return of an old demon.

"When I found myself alone at home, the first thought I had was 'ah, it's a good time to get drunk,'" says Tatyana, a recovering alcoholic on lockdown in Moscow.

"Not everyone manages to resist during confinement," says the 50-year-old, who has been sober nearly seven years and is attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings online.

Despite Russia's reputation for hard drinking, alcoholism has been on the wane in the country for years, in part due to anti-drink campaigns and aggressive moves by authorities to control sales.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US says drug remdesivir shows ‘clear-cut’ effect in treating coronavirus

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

COVID-19 patients who took the antiviral remdesivir recovered about 30 percent faster than those on a placebo, the results of a major clinical trial showed Wednesday, as the top US epidemiologist hailed the drug's "clear-cut" benefit.

The finding represents the first time any medication has been shown to improve outcomes against the COVID-19 illness, which has claimed more than 220,000 lives globally and ground the world economy to a halt.

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which oversaw the trial, said that patients on the drug made by Gilead Sciences had a 31 percent faster time to recovery than those on a placebo.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

North Carolina pastor calls COVID-19 a ‘delusion’ and attacks media reports as ‘communist propaganda’

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Pastor Gene Gouge at Liberty Baptist in Hickory, North Carolina isn't mincing words about his thoughts on the coronavirus crisis that has taken the lives of over 60,000 Americans, reported WSOC-TV.

In his broadcast message, Gouge alleged that the "news media is pure evil, communist propaganda," and "95 percent of everything that has gone on about the last month or two months is a mirage. It is an illusion, a delusion. It ain’t real."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image