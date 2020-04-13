Quantcast
Connect with us

NBC legal analyst reveals Trump’s Fauci frustration: Federal workers can only be fired ‘for cause’

Published

1 min ago

on

NBC legal correspondent Pete Williams reported on Monday that it won’t be easy for President Donald Trump to fire the federal government’s top infectious disease expert.

The question about whether Trump can oust Dr. Anthony Fauci surfaced after the president retweeted a “#FireFauci” hashtag.

According to Williams, Fauci is not a political appointee so he can only be fired “for cause.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Trump fired Fauci without a legitimate reason, the case would likely end up in court, leaving the coronavirus pandemic response team in turmoil, Williams said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

NBC legal analyst reveals Trump’s Fauci frustration: Federal workers can only be fired ‘for cause’

Published

1 min ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

NBC legal correspondent Pete Williams reported on Monday that it won't be easy for President Donald Trump to fire the federal government's top infectious disease expert.

The question about whether Trump can oust Dr. Anthony Fauci surfaced after the president retweeted a "#FireFauci" hashtag.

According to Williams, Fauci is not a political appointee so he can only be fired "for cause."

If Trump fired Fauci without a legitimate reason, the case would likely end up in court, leaving the coronavirus pandemic response team in turmoil, Williams said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Darwin Award candidate 2020’: Laura Ingraham slammed for claiming the media is to blame for coronavirus lockdowns

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

A Vox article published this Thursday focused on Sweden's response to the coronavirus outbreak, warning that the country's choice to keep economic activity at a slightly ramped-down pace while not shutting things down altogether could prove to be deadly. But Laura Ingraham at Fox News thinks the article is just another example of the media's agenda-driven push to keep the U.S. in lockdown throughout the rest of the year.

"It's now obvious that our press will oppose any strategy that doesn't lead to a complete lockdown for at least the remainder of the year," Ingraham wrote in a tweet posted this Sunday.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May — and could deliver a ruling before the 2020 election

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

The US Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear arguments by teleconference in May over whether President Donald Trump can continue to shield his tax returns from Congress and New York prosecutors.

The nation's highest court had been scheduled to hear arguments in the cases on March 31 but they were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The court said it would hear the consolidated cases by telephone conference in May, a move which could allow it to deliver a ruling before the November presidential election.

"In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely," the court said in a statement.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image