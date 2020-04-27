Nearly 25% of New York City has contracted coronavirus
NEW YORK — Expanded testing suggests that nearly 1 in 4 New York City residents has contracted coronavirus since the pandemic tore into the city last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.Some 24.7% of people tested at random in the five boroughs had coronavirus antibodies, meaning they have had the deadly disease and recovered. That’s up from 21% in a previous round of testing last week.The figures mean about 2 million New York City residents have had the virus.Cuomo vowed to roll out more antibody testing to 1,000 NYPD officers, along with a similar number of transit workers and firefighters …
Here’s how Mitch McConnell could kill off the Republican Party — for good
It’s been a generation since the right-wing activist Grover Norquist said his movement’s goal wasn’t to eliminate government, but merely to “shrink it down to the size where we can drown it in a bathtub.” Since then, the failure of a downsized and disinterested government to respond to crises like Hurricane Katrina seemed to have proved the empty fallacy of those words. And today, you’d think the federal government’s botched-in-every-way response to the coronavirus would be the exclamation point. Instead, we find Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, his clothes soaking wet, and his thumbpri... (more…)
‘Unhinged grifters’: Internet reacts to Diamond and Silk being booted off Fox News
On Monday, right-wing vloggers Diamond and Silk were reportedly ousted as Fox News contributors after promoting a series of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.
Commenters on social media had a number of reactions — including to ask why the president of the United States was not being held to the same standard — or, for that matter, higher-ranking TV personalities at Fox.
Fox News has reportedly canned controversial personalities Diamond & Silk aka Rock & Burlap. I never rejoice in anyone’s termination, however these Trump-loving siblings have been pushing some dangerous #coronavirus conspiracy theories. https://t.co/yItD2oPftD #DiamondandSilk