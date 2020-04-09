Quantcast
Need a break from extensive cooking? This chicken parmesan dish is an easy fix

There are many recipes for chicken Parmesan. One evening I was in a hurry for dinner. I had boneless, skinless chicken thighs and Parmesan cheese in the refrigerator and canned crushed tomatoes in the cabinet. I put together this easy dinner.Frozen peas and whole wheat spaghetti completed the meal. I keep frozen vegetables on hand for when I don’t have time to go to the market. The peas cook in the same pot with the spaghetti.The Parmesan cheese is cut into thin slices instead of grated and melts on top of the chicken and sauce.Helpful Hints:— Any type of low-sodium tomato-based sauce can be u…

Taqueria bans customers forever after asking workers if they have the coronavirus

April 9, 2020

By

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Dallas-Fort Worth taqueria has announced a lifetime ban for any customers making rude or racial comments as tensions grow over the coronavirus pandemic.Richardson-based OMG Tacos, a Southern California-style fusion taqueria, posted a warning on social media last week after two different customers asked a Latino and an Asian American employee whether they had the coronavirus.One customer at the Richardson location said he was asking “because you work for Asian people.”“This is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE,” OMG Tacos posted in part on social media.“We will not tolerate racism, ... (more…)

Donald Trump is a ‘predator’ who ‘would be in prison’ if he hadn’t been born rich: clinical psychiatry expert

April 9, 2020

By

Most people find Donald Trump bewildering. His lies, cruelty, corruption, greed, delusions of godlike power and other unconscionable behavior seem unbelievable. If Trump were a character in a TV show, movie or comic book, the audience would laugh at his clumsy, obvious villainy. The whole story would be rejected as horrendously bad writing and a waste of time.

But Trump is not that in fact complicated or puzzling once his core motivations are understood and then accepted as basic facts: He appears to be a sociopath. As such, he lacks human empathy and a capacity for the norms of healthy human social relationships. In so many ways, Donald Trump is like a space alien who came to Earth and is (badly) impersonating a human being.

‘The emperor’s clothes fall off every day!’ MSNBC’s Mika scorches Trump for blaming everyone but himself for COVID-19 tragedy

April 9, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski pinned the blame squarely on President Donald Trump for wasting more than two months before addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" co-host said the president had no one to blame but himself, and his mistakes and lies have already cost thousands of lives and wrecked the U.S. economy.

"This president has constantly, every day, tried to every day shift the game on the WHO, or this or that, or the liberal media," Brzezinski said. "There's some basic problems this time in terms of this scandal versus all other Trump scandals. No. 1, if your child or your spouse or your parent is ill, doctors become your lifeline for information. Nobody else matters. You want so much for that person to get better."

