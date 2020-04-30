‘Never say never’: White House press secretary says she might do her job and hold a briefing

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany hinted on Thursday that she may hold briefings in the future even though the last Trump administration spokesperson never held one.

McEnany showed up in the White House briefing room Thursday afternoon so the lectern could be measured to suit her height. While there, she was asked if she would eventually hold press briefings.

“Never say never,” McEnany said.

Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who left earlier this year, was the first White House press secretary in history to never hold a briefing. She did, however, appear regularly on Fox News.

