‘Never say never’: White House press secretary says she might do her job and hold a briefing

Published

7 mins ago

on

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany hinted on Thursday that she may hold briefings in the future even though the last Trump administration spokesperson never held one.

McEnany showed up in the White House briefing room Thursday afternoon so the lectern could be measured to suit her height. While there, she was asked if she would eventually hold press briefings.

“Never say never,” McEnany said.

Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who left earlier this year, was the first White House press secretary in history to never hold a briefing. She did, however, appear regularly on Fox News.

Here are 9 existing drugs that show promise to treat COVID-19 — according to medical scientists

Published

1 min ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

The more researchers know about how the coronavirus attaches, invades and hijacks human cells, the more effective the search for drugs to fight it. That was the idea my colleagues and I hoped to be true when we began building a map of the coronavirus two months ago. The map shows all of the coronavirus proteins and all of the proteins found in the human body that those viral proteins could interact with.

In theory, any intersection on the map between viral and human proteins is a place where drugs could fight the coronavirus. But instead of trying to develop new drugs to work on these points of interaction, we turned to the more than 2,000 unique drugs already approved by the FDA for human use. We believed that somewhere on this long list would be a few drugs or compounds that interact with the very same human proteins as the coronavirus.

Detention of undocumented immigrants ‘explodes’ under Trump: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

The detention of undocumented immigrants has "exploded" since President Donald Trump took office and 40 new holding facilities have opened since 2017, according to a report published on Thursday.

Most of the newly-opened detention centers are run by private companies, according to the report by the American Civil Liberties Union, Human Rights Watch, and the National Immigrant Justice Center.

"The detention machine has exploded, resulting in billions of dollars in revenue for private operators," they said.

The report found that on average, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was detaining more than 50,000 people each day in fiscal year 2019.

