New data show Trump’s egging on of anti-lockdown protesters could backfire badly for him: op-ed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Earlier this month, President Trump fired off a series of tweets that expressed support for people protesting against state lockdowns to battle the coronavirus outbreak. But according to new polling, Americans aren’t onboard with that particular strategy.

As the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake points out, A new CBS News/YouGov poll shows that only 23 percent of people support anti-lockdown protests, while 62 percent oppose them. While support for the protests is higher among Republicans (43 percent), nearly half of Republicans (46 percent) oppose them.

“Perhaps more tellingly, even many people who support the protesters apparently think what Trump did was out of line,” Blake writes. “A remarkably low 7 percent of all Americans think Trump should be encouraging the protesters, while 55 percent said he should discourage them, and 38 percent said he should do nothing.”

“Even among Republicans, just 13 percent said Trump should encourage the protesters, as he did,” he adds.

Read more at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Leaked data from Gilead’s clinical trial indicates antiviral drug remdesivir failed to help coronavirus patients

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

A long-awaited clinical trial has shown that the antiviral medicine remdesivir from Gilead Sciences failed to help coronavirus patients with their condition or prevent them from dying. A summary of the study was apparently mistakenly posted to the WHO's website but later removed, Stat News reports.

“A draft document was provided by the authors to WHO and inadvertently posted on the website and taken down as soon as the mistake was noticed. The manuscript is undergoing peer review and we are waiting for a final version before WHO comments,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

According to Gilead spokesperson Amy Flood, the company believes “the post included inappropriate characterization of the study" since it cannot “enable statistically meaningful conclusions” since it was stopped too early. She added that “trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease.”

Trump facing 2020 nightmare as coronavirus wrecks the economy worst in the states he needs most for re-election

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

States that helped elect President Donald Trump win the 2016 election are hemorrhaging jobs at some of the highest rates in the country -- putting his re-election in grave doubt.

More than one in four Michigan workers have applied for unemployment benefits since stay-at-home orders went into effect to fight the coronavirus, and nearly the same rate have lost their jobs in Pennsylvania, reported Politico.

Mitch McConnell’s shocking betrayal of America goes even deeper than you think

Published

30 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

I admit it. I write on theme of betrayal so often I risk diluting the impact of the word with sheer repetition. I can’t help it, though. I see the national Republicans saying they govern in the interest of all Americans, then behaving as if only some citizens count as legitimate Americans. Trust is key to a democracy. We must trust our leaders to act for the sake of the common good, especially in times of crisis. When a partner suddenly demands freedom from responsibility, what word describes that other than betrayal?

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

