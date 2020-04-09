New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hospitalizations fall
America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall.
Cuomo said 799 people died in the last 24 hours, outdoing the previous high of 779 announced on Wednesday, but added that the curve was flattening because of social confinement measures.
“We had a 200-net increase in hospitalizations, which you can see is the lowest number we’ve had since this nightmare started,” Cuomo told reporters, adding that intensive care admissions were also at the lowest yet.
COVID-19 has killed more than 14,800 people in the United States, and the number of confirmed cases has grown to more than 432,000, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.
New York is bearing the brunt of the United States’ deadly coronavirus pandemic, accounting for around half the number of deaths across the country.
On Monday, Cuomo extended the state-wide shutdown of schools and non-essential businesses until April 29 to help stop the rate of infections increasing again.
“We are flattening the curve by what we are doing,” he said Thursday, adding, “We have to keep the curve flat.”
He warned that there could be a second wave of infections and said it was too early to say when the city might be reopened again.
“I’m not going to say to anyone ‘this is where I think we’ll be in three weeks or four weeks or five weeks.’ I have no idea,” Cuomo admitted.
2020 Election
Supporters turn on Trump for ‘flat-out lying’ about coronavirus: ‘He’s got no idea what the hell he’s doing’
President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis has been the breaking point for some of his fans in rural Virginia.
A dozen seafood and agricultural workers in the state's Northern Neck peninsula -- where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 points in 2016 -- expressed frustration to the Insider website over the president's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"A few weeks ago I could ignore the parts of his personality I didn't like," said Cliff, a 25-year Chesapeake Bay waterman. "That's over. I don't believe anything he's saying now."
COVID-19
‘Imagine having ability to do this all along, and choosing not to’: Eli Lily cuts cost of insulin amid Covid-19 outbreak
"Good of them to help diabetics who will die without insulin while their lives at risk from coronavirus. Unlike all those other times when their lives are simply at risk from harmless diabetes."
Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday was among skeptics of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's move to reduce the price of insulin during the coronavirus outbreak who pointed out that the company's refusal to do so in the past has cost thousands of people their lives despite the ease with which it apparently could have cut prices.
COVID-19
Virus expert Anthony Fauci says United States could be up and running again by summer
The US health official leading the government's scientific response to coronavirus made cautiously optimistic noises about the deadly pandemic Thursday, suggesting Americans may be able to take summer holidays.
Anthony Fauci said the United States could be up and running again by the summer months providing citizens adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders throughout April.
When asked by CBS whether he could envision a summer of vacations, baseball games, weddings and family get-togethers Fauci replied, "It can be in the cards."