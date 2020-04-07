Quantcast
New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a history of downplaying coronavirus threat

April 7, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany, who was the national press secretary for President Trump’s reelection campaign, has been chosen by Trump to replace Stephanie Grisham as White House press secretary. According to POLITICO, McEnany played a significant role in downplaying the threat of coronavirus, as evidenced in a clip from Fox News that resurfaced this week.

“This president will always put America first. He will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here. We will not see terrorism come here. And isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?” McEnany said on Fox News in late February.

McEnany claimed that her comments were taken out of context, but other examples of her dismissals of the virus exist, such as her defense of Trump’s reluctance to cancel his campaign rallies in order to encourage social distancing.

“We have the added advantage here at the Trump campaign that our candidate happens to be the president of the United States, who is surrounded by the best and most talented health experts in the world,” she told Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

Read more over at POLITICO.

Trump admits he 'didn't see' Navarro's White House memo warning him millions could die

April 7, 2020

April 7, 2020

At Tuesday's press briefing for the White House's coronavirus task force, President Donald Trump was asked about adviser Peter Navarro's memo issued to him warning that millions of people's lives would be at risk.

His response was that he doesn't believe millions of people will die — but that "I didn't see" the memo in question. He proceeded to praise Navarro and his memo even after admitting he wasn't familiar with what the reporters were talking about.

Watch below:

Trump on February White House memo addressed directly to him that warned of potentially millions of coronavirus deaths in the US: "I didn't see it." pic.twitter.com/woGxfKJ24T

Trump attacks World Health Organization during global pandemic after seeing Fox News guests do it

April 7, 2020

April 7, 2020

For weeks, Republicans like Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) have been going on Fox News to attack the World Health Organization, accusing them of helping the Communist Party of China "cover up" the scale of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of this rhetoric appeared to have reached President Donald Trump, who at the coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday announced the United States would be putting a "very powerful hold" on its financial contributions to the WHO.

Trump announces he will deploy hundreds of scarce ventilators — to the United Kingdom

April 7, 2020

April 7, 2020

At Tuesday's coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump opened by discussing the allocation of ventilators, which are critical to taking care of patients with breathing problems. He suggested that he will start deploying ventilators overseas, to the United Kingdom.

"We're gonna work it out for them," he said, suggesting that he will send over 200 ventilators.

Trump's commitment comes as several states continue to face the risk of shortages and are begging for more equipment from the federal stockpile.

Watch below:

As state governors plead with Trump to do more to help them, Trump says he's sending ventilators to the UK pic.twitter.com/pVe5urk8RB

