New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a history of downplaying coronavirus threat

Kayleigh McEnany, who was the national press secretary for President Trump’s reelection campaign, has been chosen by Trump to replace Stephanie Grisham as White House press secretary. According to POLITICO, McEnany played a significant role in downplaying the threat of coronavirus, as evidenced in a clip from Fox News that resurfaced this week.

“This president will always put America first. He will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here. We will not see terrorism come here. And isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?” McEnany said on Fox News in late February.

McEnany claimed that her comments were taken out of context, but other examples of her dismissals of the virus exist, such as her defense of Trump’s reluctance to cancel his campaign rallies in order to encourage social distancing.

There are more than a quarter of a million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. pic.twitter.com/JnGWG2iSLQ — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) April 4, 2020

“We have the added advantage here at the Trump campaign that our candidate happens to be the president of the United States, who is surrounded by the best and most talented health experts in the world,” she told Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

