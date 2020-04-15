New York City’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 in revised count
NEW YORK — More than 10,000 people have died in New York City due to coronavirus, under a revised count that factors in “probable” cases that were previously excluded from the grim toll, the Health Department revealed Tuesday.The new count includes 6,589 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, along with 3,778 individuals whose death certificates listed the virus as their cause of death even though there was no known test for them — making a total of 10,367 deaths as of Monday.The city reported another 8,184 deaths between March 11 and Monday that were not known to be confirmed …
Wells Fargo profits collapse as it sets aside $3 billion to weather coronavirus crisis
Wells Fargo’s first quarter profits suffered as the bank set aside billions to gird for the effect the ongoing economic shutdown will have on the world economy.The bank posted 1 cent of earnings per share for the first quarter, down from $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The bank is preparing for defaults from businesses and consumers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.“We have entered into a world we have never seen before,” CEO Charlie Scharf said on an earnings call. “There are many unknowns.”The San Francisco-based bank was one of the first banks to post earnings s... (more…)
Watch: Trump’s cascading coronavirus failures laid out in devastating timeline
The Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been a deliberate disaster from the beginning. But don’t take my word for it – just look at the facts.
Here’s the timeline:
In 2018, he let the pandemic-preparedness office in the National Security Council simply dissolve, and followed up with budget cuts to HHS and CDC this year. That team’s job was to follow a pandemic playbook written after global leaders fumbled their response to Ebola in 2014. Trump was briefed on the playbook’s existence in his first year - had he listened, the government would’ve started getting equipment to doctors two months ago.
In California, early coronavirus action ‘makes a difference’
Swift and strict containment measures in California appear to have succeeded in reducing hospital overcrowding and mass deaths from coronavirus, according to health experts in the country's most populous state.
California, one of the first states struck by the deadly disease, has been under lockdown for nearly four weeks. During that time its confirmed case and death tolls have been rapidly overtaken by various eastern states.
"From the data it seems very clear that early mitigation makes a difference in terms of how we're able to stop the spread of the virus," said Anne Rimoin, a public health professor at University of California, Los Angeles.