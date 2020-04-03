Quantcast
Connect with us

New York doctor slams Trump for unwillingness to protect Americans from coronavirus: ‘Our lives depend on it’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, writing for the Washington Post, New York City dermatology resident Dr. Sophie Greenberg laid into President Donald Trump for his recent, offhanded remark that “we’re not a shipping clerk” for states that need medical supplies — and what it reveals about his sense of responsibility to the nation in a time of crisis.

“Strictly speaking, a physician’s duties are to diagnose and treat a patient’s illness or injury,” wrote Greenberg. “The president’s comment brought to mind all the times I have stepped outside of my physician role — as any physician would do — to care for my patients.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not a phlebotomist, but when my patient needs a lab test, and the phlebotomist has gone home and it’s outside a nurse’s duties, I draw my patient’s blood,” she continued. “I am not a secretary, but I work until 10 most nights to document every patient encounter in the electronic medical record. I am not a nurse, but when I learn that my patient’s dressings have not been changed on time, I stay to do it myself. I am not patient support services, but I wait on hold for hours with insurance companies to obtain prior authorization for my patient’s medications. I am not a scheduler, but I respond to requests for expedited appointments, even when it means being awoken at 3 a.m. by the emergency department asking to accommodate a patient with an eczema flare. I am not an ICU physician, but when hospitals are overwhelmed with sick patients during a pandemic, I pull out my stethoscope and stand by when asked to help out in the intensive care unit.”

“If physicians refused to complete work that is outside of their strict job description, the health-care system would collapse,” wrote Greenberg. “Physicians know this to be true, and so does the government. The covid-19 pandemic has provided some of the most extreme examples of health-care professionals stretching their roles and risking their lives to care for their patients. Normally, a mask is discarded after every patient encounter; now, we are given one mask to use for an entire week.”

“In some ways, it feels as if we are now being asked to walk into a burning building,” she added. “I trust myself to be careful and stay safe, but I am in a position I would have found unimaginable a month ago. Now, when our lives depend on it, the president is not pulling out all the stops to bring us proper personal protective equipment and ventilators for our patients.”

“I am not a seamstress, but this week I found myself sewing my own mask,” she concluded.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

San Francisco police now issuing citations for people failing to shelter-in-place: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Police in one California city are taking more aggressive actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

"San Francisco police have begun issuing citations to violators of the shelter-in-place order requiring non-essential businesses to close and residents to stay home except for the most crucial reasons," The San Francisco Examiner reported Friday. "Police Chief Bill Scott said at a noon press conference on Friday that officers had cited one business and one person in the last 24 hours for failing to heed warnings about the order."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump opposes mail-in voting despite pandemic: You should ‘go to a booth’ and ‘proudly display yourself’

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

One of the final questions reporters asked President Donald Trump at Friday's coronavirus press conference was to give his thoughts on Gov. Tony Evers' (D-WI) efforts to push back the Wisconsin election and switch to all-mail voting, as a safety precaution for voters against coronavirus.

Despite the fact that several Republican governors have also pushed back their elections, with Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) doing so literally one day before voting was to start, Trump said he was opposed to it — and suggested Democrats only wanted to delay the election to prevent a Supreme Court candidate he had endorsed, Daniel Kelly, from winning, not because voters were at risk from a deadly disease.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It is going away’: Trump defends his previous efforts to downplay coronavirus

Published

60 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

At Friday's coronavirus press briefing, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta confronted the task force with President Donald Trump's previous claims that the virus would go away by April, and Trump cut in to defend himself.

"It is going away," he said. He then denied he had made any claim about a timeline for the virus going away.

In reality, Trump did say explicitly he believed the virus would be gone by April. "Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do — you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in," he said on February 10. "Typically, that will go away in April."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image