New York governor extends shutdown to April 29
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended a shutdown in the epicenter of America’s deadly coronavirus pandemic until near the end of the month.
Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in the state was “effectively flat” for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29.
“Now is not the time to be lax,” he told reporters, adding that fines for violating social distancing guidelines would be increased from $500 to $1,000.
The outbreak has killed 4,758 people in New York state as of Monday morning, Cuomo said, an increase of 599 from Sunday.
On Saturday, New York announced 630 deaths in one day — it’s highest daily total of the epidemic so far.
Cuomo said the number of daily deaths had been leveling off since, suggesting the state may be at the peak of its crisis.
“It is hopeful but it is also inconclusive,” he said, warning that the death rate could increase again.
He said it would be a “mistake” to relax restrictions on movement too early.
“If the curve is turning it’s because the rate of infection is going down, if the rate of infection is going down it’s because social distancing is working.
“If we are plateauing then we are plateauing at a very high level and there’s tremendous stress on the health care system,” Cuomo added.
New York has borne the brunt of the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.
Across the country there have been almost 339,000 cases, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.
In New York state, there have been almost 131,000, Cuomo said.
9/11 responder with COVID-19: Red states without social distancing like ‘a pee section in a public pool’
John Feal, a 9/11 first responder and victims advocate, on Monday warned that states without social distancing policies are like a "pee section in a public pool."
Feal, who is fighting a COVID-19 infection, told MSNBC that he is feeling better after 14 days with the virus.
"I was scared. This virus with pneumonia kicked my butt and nothing really scares me," he explained. "This virus doesn't discriminate. I don't care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, black or white, tall, short, skinny or fat."
"Those eight states that don't have the social distancing [orders]," Feal continued. "You know, that's like adding a peeing section in a public pool. We're eventually going to get ourselves sick again."
Conservative columnist fantasizes about a White House that was smart enough to plan for coronavirus future
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin lambasted the White House for not only being unprepared for a pandemic but for now being unprepared for the aftermath.
"We have become so accustomed to impulsive, irrational White House pronouncements that it is sometimes hard to remember how every modern administration up to President Trump has operated when a new problem comes along," wrote Rubin. "Identify the problem. Craft reasonable plans. Put someone in charge to implement them."
COVID-19
‘Dry-rotted’ supplies and ‘severe’ shortages: HHS Inspector General report offers grim look at US coronavirus response
"It is unprecedented," HHS assistant inspector general Ann Maxwell said of the dire conditions at U.S. hospitals.
The inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services warned in a report Monday that hospitals across the country are facing "severe" shortages of both staff and vital supplies like ventilators and masks—an alarming sign that America's medical facilities are ill-equipped to cope with the coming peak of the coronavirus pandemic.