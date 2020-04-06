Quantcast
Connect with us

New York governor extends shutdown to April 29

Published

3 mins ago

on

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended a shutdown in the epicenter of America’s deadly coronavirus pandemic until near the end of the month.

Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in the state was “effectively flat” for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29.

“Now is not the time to be lax,” he told reporters, adding that fines for violating social distancing guidelines would be increased from $500 to $1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outbreak has killed 4,758 people in New York state as of Monday morning, Cuomo said, an increase of 599 from Sunday.

On Saturday, New York announced 630 deaths in one day — it’s highest daily total of the epidemic so far.

Cuomo said the number of daily deaths had been leveling off since, suggesting the state may be at the peak of its crisis.

“It is hopeful but it is also inconclusive,” he said, warning that the death rate could increase again.

He said it would be a “mistake” to relax restrictions on movement too early.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the curve is turning it’s because the rate of infection is going down, if the rate of infection is going down it’s because social distancing is working.

“If we are plateauing then we are plateauing at a very high level and there’s tremendous stress on the health care system,” Cuomo added.

New York has borne the brunt of the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the country there have been almost 339,000 cases, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

In New York state, there have been almost 131,000, Cuomo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

© 2020 AFP


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

9/11 responder with COVID-19: Red states without social distancing like ‘a pee section in a public pool’

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

John Feal, a 9/11 first responder and victims advocate, on Monday warned that states without social distancing policies are like a "pee section in a public pool."

Feal, who is fighting a COVID-19 infection, told MSNBC that he is feeling better after 14 days with the virus.

"I was scared. This virus with pneumonia kicked my butt and nothing really scares me," he explained. "This virus doesn't discriminate. I don't care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, black or white, tall, short, skinny or fat."

"Those eight states that don't have the social distancing [orders]," Feal continued. "You know, that's like adding a peeing section in a public pool. We're eventually going to get ourselves sick again."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist fantasizes about a White House that was smart enough to plan for coronavirus future

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin lambasted the White House for not only being unprepared for a pandemic but for now being unprepared for the aftermath.

"We have become so accustomed to impulsive, irrational White House pronouncements that it is sometimes hard to remember how every modern administration up to President Trump has operated when a new problem comes along," wrote Rubin. "Identify the problem. Craft reasonable plans. Put someone in charge to implement them."

Continue Reading
 

COVID-19

‘Dry-rotted’ supplies and ‘severe’ shortages: HHS Inspector General report offers grim look at US coronavirus response

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

"It is unprecedented," HHS assistant inspector general Ann Maxwell said of the dire conditions at U.S. hospitals.

The inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services warned in a report Monday that hospitals across the country are facing "severe" shortages of both staff and vital supplies like ventilators and masks—an alarming sign that America's medical facilities are ill-equipped to cope with the coming peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image