New York governor extends shutdown to May 15
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the state’s shutdown order Thursday until May 15, citing data showing conditions were improving but insisting on the need to maintain vigilance.
The governor pointed to falling rates of hospitalization and patients admitted to intensive care, but said infection rates would have to decrease significantly before the economy could begin re-opening.
“I would like to see that infection rate get down even more,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing, reporting that 606 more people had died in the US COVID-19 epicenter, the lowest daily toll in 10 days.
“I don’t want to project beyond that period,” he said. “One month is a long time.”
The announcement came on the eve of the implementation of a directive forcing New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public places where they cannot stay six feet (1.83 meters) apart.
In a hopeful sign, Cuomo said New York state — where at least 11,586 people have died from COVID-19 and well over half a million have tested positive — would donate 100 ventilators each to hard-hit New Jersey and Michigan and 50 to Maryland.
“We understand about sharing resources like we’ve never understood before, and we understand about sharing among states and how good people were to New York when we needed it,” Cuomo said.
Trump’s new press secretary faces backlash for claiming that Trump’s leadership led to the ‘most accurate’ coronavirus tests in the world
In a tweet this Thursday, newly minted White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, praised President Trump for what she says is his successful leadership in expanding testing for coronavirus.
"Under President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership we have quickly developed the most expansive and accurate testing system in the world," she tweeted.
"President Trump has cut red tape to get new tests to the market in record time, with 48 separate coronavirus tests already authorized so far," she wrote in a subsequent tweet. "As a result, the United States has now conducted more than 3.3 million tests, FAR MORE than any other country in the world."
Trump’s effort to enlist private companies to reopen economy derided as an utter failure
Business leaders who took part in a series of calls with the president expressed fears they could be liable if employees went into work too early and got sick.
An attempt by President Donald Trump to enlist the assistance of private business leaders in his efforts to reopen the U.S. economy by early May was panned as a failure by participants and observers alike as the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic appears set to make an economic crash worse.
Trump supporters fear Bill Gates wants to make a COVID-19 vaccine to secretly implant them with brain chips
Some supporters of President Donald Trump have latched onto a new villain to attack during the COVID-19 pandemic: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
As The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports, Trump-loving social media personalities Diamond & Silk this week uncorked a bizarre conspiratorial rant about Gates working to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus to use unsuspecting Americans as "guinea pigs" in a plan to "rule the world with vaccines."