New York hits new coronavirus peak but curve flattening: governor
New York recorded a new single-day high for coronavirus deaths on Wednesday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the epidemic appeared to be stabilizing.
Cuomo said 779 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in New York state from COVID-19 to 6,268.
The previous high of 731 was set on Monday.
New York is bearing the brunt of America’s deadly coronavirus pandemic, accounting for around half the number of deaths across the country.
The governor said that despite the rise, the hospitalization rate was continuing to decrease because of social confinement orders.
“We are flattening the curve,” the governor told reporters.
He added that if the rate continues to go down the hospital system will stabilize over the next two weeks, which will “minimize” the need for temporary hospitals.
Field hospitals have been set up in Central Park, at the home of the US tennis center, in a convention center and on a US navy ship to deal with the influx of patients.
Cuomo said the death toll was high because people put on ventilators when hospitalization rates were high in previous weeks were now passing away.
On Monday, the governor extended the state-wide shutdown of schools and non-essential businesses until April 29.
He again implored residents to continue to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
“It’s not a time to get complacent. It’s not a time to do anything different than where we’ve been doing,” Cuomo said.
“We are in the midst of it. We’re not through it. It’s not over,” he added.
COVID-19 has killed almost 13,000 people in the United States, and the number of confirmed cases has grown to more than 401,000, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.
On Wednesday, writing for the Washington Examiner, conservative columnist Quin Hillyer warned that President Donald Trump's attacks on inspectors general aren't just a threat to the rule of law — they are a threat to health and public safety.
"In the past five days alone, Trump has fired one inspector general, demoted another who was highly regarded, and publicly and rather viciously castigated a third who was reporting on hospital shortages," wrote Hillyer. "Trump has taken these actions without any apparent foundation. Reports Tuesday night say these moves are just the beginning of a planned purge of at least seven inspectors general (a number apparently confirmed unintentionally by Trump himself) with even 'more changes' possible 'later.'"
In an op-ed for The Guardian this Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the New York Daily News recounted his years covering Donald Trump before he was president, and marveled at how Trump's massive celebrity ego has transferred over to his presidency.
"He had no shame in using the media and we had no qualms about capitalizing on his headline-generating power," writes Martin Dunn. "For decades the competition centered on which tabloid could out-Trump the other. In a city where business leaders are hailed as celebrities, Trump became the undisputed master manipulator – the man who understood that the only thing worse than being written about was not being written about."
