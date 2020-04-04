New York hospital ship USNS Comfort tries to stay in virus-free ‘bubble’
A military hospital ship which arrived in New York City on Monday is fighting to stay in a coronavirus-free “bubble” so as not to risk bringing the disease on board, its medical officer said.
The 1,000-bed USNS Comfort, previously deployed to conflict and natural disaster zones, was sent to Manhattan to ease the strain on health centers in the city at the epicenter of America’s outbreak by caring for patients other than those diagnosed with the virus.
By Friday it had received 21 patients, according to the ship’s press officer Lieutenant Commander Amelia Umayam.
“We consider the USNS Comfort to be in a bubble,” said medical officer Captain Patrick Amersbach as he explained the procedures followed by the ship’s crew to shield it from the virus, including not disembarking for as long as it is docked.
Patients are arriving directly from New York hospitals and will be screened in advance to make sure they are free of the coronavirus.
For the time being, even relatives of patients are not allowed to board the ship — though Amersbach said a protocol for loved ones to visit was being put in place “because nobody wants to be without their family members.”
If a worker needs to board the ship to perform installations or repairs, they must be examined, wash their hands in front of a witness, and put on a mask before being escorted to the precise location on the ship where they will work.
Once finished, they will be escorted directly off again.
New York City has had more than 57,000 positive coronavirus cases since the arrival of the pandemic and 1,867 deaths.
The nearby Javits Center, which has been converted into a field hospital by the US military and was not originally intended to house coronavirus patients, will now do so.
But there are no plans for the USNS Comfort to make such a move.
“We’re going to try and stay in that bubble,” said Amersbach.
Breaking Banner
Here’s why the tormented conservative mind is so drawn to the dangerous allure of miracle drugs
In one of the oddest developments of the coronavirus crisis, there's been a run on a pair of antimalarial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, which are used primarily in the U.S. to treat arthritis and to prevent organ damage from lupus. The drugs are being sucked out of pharmacies at an alarming rate, thanks to Americans who have convinced themselves these drugs will save them if the develop COVID-19, and thereby leaving patients who actually need these medications in danger.
Breaking Banner
Here’s how Trump’s hunt for medical protective equipment is causing chaos across the globe
On Friday, Politico examined some of the unintended consequences abroad as President Donald Trump's administration has scrambled to buy up personal protective equipment and remedy domestic shortages.
"President Donald Trump’s administration stands accused of effectively hijacking shipments of masks and additional crucial supplies meant for other countries, including U.S. allies, and strong-arming private firms to prioritize America over other parts of the world," wrote Nahal Toolsi. "Developing countries, where Covid-19 has yet to fully wreak havoc, are terrified of being left behind in the race for personal protective equipment, or PPE, and other materials because they cannot match the purchasing power of the U.S. and other wealthy countries."
Breaking Banner
Fox News execs build legal team in anticipation of getting sued for coronavirus misinformation: report
On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that Fox News father-and-son owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch are assembling a team of lawyers in preparation for lawsuits against the news network for promoting misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic that could undermine public health.
"According to a top Murdoch executive, the father-and-son media moguls are ready to go to war with potential plaintiffs such as the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics — aka WASHLITE — an activist non-profit that filed suit on Thursday against Rupert Murdoch, Fox News, and other defendants," reported Lachlan Cartwright. "The 10-page complaint, first reported by The Times of San Diego and filed in the superior court of Washington state’s King County, seeks a judgment that the Murdoch-controlled outlets violated the state’s consumer protection laws by 'falsely and deceptively disseminating 'News' via cable news contracts that the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 was a 'Hoax,' and that the virus was otherwise not a danger to public health and safety.'"