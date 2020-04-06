New York morgue adding shelves to refrigerator trucks to hold additional bodies: report

CNN’s Miguel Marquez reported this week that a morgue in New York is scrambling to find places to store dead bodies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marquez recently visited University Hospital of Brooklyn, where four patients with COVID-19 died in the 40 minutes he was there.

On Monday, Marquez told CNN’s John Berman that the hospital’s mortuary was taking extreme measures to hold the bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now, their morgue — their regular morgue — is overwhelmed,” the CNN reporter explained. “They have two semi tractor trailer trucks. They are talking about added shelves to that. Because right now they have all of the bodies on the base of the truck.”

“They are also talking about shutting down streets around the hospital,” Marquez said, “and bringing in three more trailers.”

Watch the video below from CNN.