New York morgue adding shelves to refrigerator trucks to hold additional bodies: report
CNN’s Miguel Marquez reported this week that a morgue in New York is scrambling to find places to store dead bodies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marquez recently visited University Hospital of Brooklyn, where four patients with COVID-19 died in the 40 minutes he was there.
On Monday, Marquez told CNN’s John Berman that the hospital’s mortuary was taking extreme measures to hold the bodies.
“Right now, their morgue — their regular morgue — is overwhelmed,” the CNN reporter explained. “They have two semi tractor trailer trucks. They are talking about added shelves to that. Because right now they have all of the bodies on the base of the truck.”
“They are also talking about shutting down streets around the hospital,” Marquez said, “and bringing in three more trailers.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
Breaking Banner
Georgia Republican whines about media bias after CNN’s Sciutto busts his state’s governor for COVID-19 ignorance
CNN's Jim Sciutto on Monday grilled Georgia Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan about Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's stunning ignorance about the coronavirus -- and Duncan responded by whining about the media being unfair.
Kemp last week said that he had just recently learned that it was possible to get infected by COVID-19 from people who had been infected with it but who showed no symptoms of the disease as they unwittingly spread it around to others.
Kemp's admission was shocking because medical professionals for weeks had been warning that asymptomatic people could spread the disease, and Sciutto asked Duncan why it had taken Kemp so long to realize the danger.
CNN
‘Preparing for an absolute onslaught’: CNN reporter offers terrifying glimpse of hospitals treating COVID-19
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez on Monday provided a harrowing glimpse into hospitals that are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marquez recently went to SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York and got a "sobering" look at the extreme measures the facility is taking to handle the massive influx of COVID-19 patients.
"We've been to two ERs in the last week or so, CNN has, and the reason the administrators and these doctors are letting us in to see this, they want the world, they want the U.S., they want everyone to see how intense this crisis is," Marquez said. "Patient after patient struggling to breathe -- this morning has been brutal."
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta pours cold water on Trump’s rush to use anti-malaria drug to treat COVID-19 patients
Following a very contentious interview, CNN's John Berman had with White House trade advisor Peter Navarro over the push by Donald Trump to use an anti-malarial drug treat coronavirus victims, Dr. Sanjay Gupta added his two cents and said administration officials need to slow down while testing is still going on.
Speaking with host Berman, Gupta said that hydroxychloroquine has some applications that might prove helpful but not enough testing has been done.