Quantcast
Connect with us

New Zealand’s prime minister provides a remarkably stark contrast to Trump’s constant coronavirus failures: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Columnist Charlie Pierce wrote in his Esquire column Tuesday that one refreshing way to make it through the failures of President Donald Trump during the coronavirus crisis is to look at the competent leadership of other heads of state. Namely, New Zealand’s prime minister.

“Two days later, [Prime Minister Jacinda] Ardern delivered a televised address from her office — the first time since 1982 that an Oval Office-style speech had been given — announcing a coronavirus response alert plan involving four stages, with a full lockdown being Level 4. A group of influential leaders got on the phone with her the following day to urge moving to Level 4,” Pierce cited from a Washington Post report.

ADVERTISEMENT

March 23, Arden gave the country 48 hours to lock down everything.

“We currently have 102 cases,” she said. “But so did Italy once.”

Before midnight all phones got an alert saying that people should act as if they have COVID-19 because it would save lives. “Let’s all do our bit to unite against Covid-19,” it implored.

“All it takes is a leader with credibility who tells the truth. New Zealand has one of those. We do not,” wrote Pierce.

In New Zealand there is simple and easily understood language: Stay home. Trump has fumbled through downplaying the virus to constant claims that all is well. He wants to stay optimistic, he’s claimed, and deliver only positive news. While Americans need something hopeful and positive, the more important thing is information that could help save lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arden typically addresses the nation from the podium of a news conference, Pierce explained, but “she also regularly gives updates and answers questions on Facebook, including one done while sitting at home — possibly on her bed — in a sweatshirt.”

She doesn’t complain about the media or go off on a paranoid rant about people being after her.

“No paranoid rambling about career civil servants who tell the country the truth,” Pierce said. “No blame-shifting, responsibility-ducking, or daily cheapjack self-aggrandizement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the Post wrote that Arden continues to win hearts with advisories about the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy being essential workers.

“But as you can imagine, at this time they’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierce called this an excellent example of “democracy in action.” Meanwhile, the American president is lashing out at even the simplest of questions like, “what would you say to Americans who are scared?”

“I would say you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump replied.

Read Pierce’s column at Esquire.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ammon Bundy and other far-right extremists in Idaho vow to defy GOP governor’s social distancing order: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump now joins Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx (two key members of his coronavirus task force) in acknowledging that according to some projections, COVID-19 could ultimately kill 100,000-240,000 people in the U.S. alone — and that’s even with aggressive social distancing measures. Yet there are others on the far right who continue to absurdly claim that the dangers of COVID-19 are being exaggerated, from white evangelical Christian fundamentalists to patriot groups and militias. And the New York Times’ Mike Baker is reporting that in Idaho, some on the far right are vowing to openly defy social distancing rules ordered by a Republican governor.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin GOPer poses in full protective gear at polling place after pushing to keep churches open during pandemic

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) on Tuesday was seen dressed in full personal protection equipment (PPE) at a polling station after he pushed to keep churches open during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Vos shared several photos of himself posing as an "election inspector" at a Wisconsin polling place.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Bloodbath’: Trump conducting a ‘wholesale assault’ on inspectors general as the coronavirus crisis rages

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

According to a report from this Tuesday, President Trump has upended a panel of federal watchdogs tasked with overseeing the implementation of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus, by snagging Pentagon official Glenn Fines from his post at the head of the effort and instead naming him to serve as the temporary Pentagon watchdog in addition to his other responsibilities.

"Fine’s removal is Trump’s latest incursion into the community of independent federal watchdogs — punctuated most dramatically by his late Friday ouster of the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, whose handling of a whistleblower report ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment," POLITICO's Kyle Cheney and Connor O'Brien report.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image