Newsom’s ambitious health care agenda crumbles in a ‘radically changed’ world
This was supposed to be a big health care year for California.Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in January unveiled ambitious proposalsto help him achieve his goal of getting every Californian health care coverage. Though it was far less than the single-payer promise Newsom had made on the gubernatorial campaign trail, his plans, if adopted, would have expanded the health care system as no other state has.His $47 billion health care agenda, fueled by a once-booming economy and pressure from legislative Democrats, sought to expand the pool of undocumented immigrants covered by Medicaid, enable Calif…
Captain Comics: Here’s your comics-for-pandemics reading list
The pandemic burning through the world right now is terrifying, lethal and virtually unstoppable. But one thing it isn’t, is unexpected. We’ve been through this before — the 1918 flu, the Black Plague — and experts have long been predicting this one.Which has made pandemics an irresistible topic to explore in fiction. Comic books, in particular, have a lot of them. Some are semi-realistic and may afford some insights, and some are wackadoodle, which can infect us with the giggles.So let’s take a look at my Top 11 Comics for Pandemics:11. THANAGARIAN EQUALIZER DISEASEBack in 1975, a kind of pol... (more…)
In East Texas, thousands of Easter lilies with no place to go
Don Darby's crop bloomed perfectly this year. But with many churches closed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, most will never leave his greenhouses.
A proper Easter lily is a long time in creation. The regal white flowers now in Don Darby’s New Summerfield greenhouses spent their first three years in the ground on the west coast, the bulbs planted, then dug up; planted, then dug up; planted, then dug up one last time when they'd grown big enough to sell.
‘No one independent is watching’: Lack of oversight fuels fears of Trump effort to corrupt coronavirus relief
"Clearly he's planning to corrupt the $2 trillion in spending Congress just approved, whether it's by steering the money to political favorites, negotiating more favorable terms with certain parties or punishing his enemies with a failure to provide aid."
With the rollout of a multi-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package underway and off to a disastrous start, watchdog groups are raising alarm about the near-total lack of meaningful oversight in place to constrain President Donald Trump and prevent members of his administration from exploiting the massive pot of taxpayer money for personal enrichment or political gain.