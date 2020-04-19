Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Nice and easy. Just relax. Keep your voice down’: Trump lashes out at CBS reporter asking tough questions

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump appeared to play it cool at first when he was pressed by CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang on Sunday, asking about the slow response to the coronavirus crisis.

“If you look at what I did banning china from coming in,” Trump began.

“Not American nationals,” she cut in, to mention the 40,000 people who were allowed back into the U.S. from China.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nice and easy. Nice and easy. Relax. We cut it off. Everybody was amazed that I did it. We had 21 people in a room. Everybody was against it but me. Dr. Fauci said had I not done that, perhaps tens of thousands and maybe much more than that people would have died. I was very early, very, very early. And we just saw, you saw Bret Baier making a statement. They had a debate well into February and not even mention — it wasn’t mentioned, the Democrats, we were very early. I’m the president, and you know what I just did?”

He then asked her how many people had died by the time Trump had intervened. In fact, no one knows how many people with COVID-19 died or were even infected because there was no testing.

“So do you acknowledge –” she began again before he snapped at her again.

“Keep your voice down!” Trump shouted.

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump disappointed after clip of Andrew Cuomo praising him was cut out of his ‘praise roll’

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

After droning on about what his latest efforts, President Donald Trump played a clip of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) praising the state and federal response to the desperate need for hospital beds during the COVID-19 crisis.

Trump told his team to turn down the lights so he could play the small clip of Cuomo's praise, but the clip didn't contain what Trump really wanted people to see: the praise for him personally.

"Gov. Cuomo said today that no one who needed a ventilator was denied a ventilator. That's a beautiful statement, and I appreciate it," said Trump, treating the statement as if it was praise for him. "All governors are in that same position. We do have a clip that I thought would be appropriate to put up today. it will take two minutes. I think you will find it interesting, but we appreciate it. And let's see if we can do that. You will turn out the lights and we will see if we can do that. Thank you."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Test Trump touted is so error-prone at least one hospital was forced to return it: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bragged about an Abbott Labs for his "Quick COVID-19 Test" as "a whole new ballgame." In fact, at least one hospital is having problems with it, Wall Street Journal.

"I want to thank Abbott Labs for the incredible work they've done. They've been working around-the-clock," Trump said in the final days of March.

He claimed the lab's test could deliver "lightning-fast results in as little as five minutes." This while many leaders are worried about a huge backlog in tests and the need for more testing to discover if social-distancing has stopped the spread or not. Trump's government bought hundreds of devices and sent them out to the states.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

So much for pro-life: Conservative demands Republican governors be held accountable for COVID spread

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is demanding that all of the governors who refused to act on the coronavirus crisis be held accountable for killing members of their states.

Writing Sunday, Rubin specifically namechecked Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who allowed young people to flood Florida beaches during spring break so he could ensure his state scored their seasonal profits. What has been discovered using cell phone data is that those young people then returned to areas of the country that have since seen huge outbreaks of coronavirus. It's unknown if those youth could have been carriers of the virus to Florida or from the state. One thing is certain, however, some people got sick from those parties and some died.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image