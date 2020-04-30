‘No one’ in Puerto Rico has received their $1,200 stimulus check: San Juan mayor

Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, alleged that the federal government has yet to provide a single resident on the island with a coronavirus stimulus check, weeks after payments began to go out.

Cruz, who feuded with President Donald Trump over his administration’s lagging response to the damage wreaked by Hurricane Maria in 2017, called out the administration for neglecting the island’s residents once again in its distribution of the stimulus funds.

Cruz told MSNBC that the island has also struggled to distribute $500 payments that were promised by Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced and unemployment benefits to more than 130,000 residents who have applied since the outbreak began.

The Mayor of San Juan says no one in Puerto Rico has received their $1200 stimulus money pic.twitter.com/4jSmG3feHl — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 25, 2020

“No one in Puerto Rico has received their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks from the federal government,” she told the network. “We’re having problems with a local $500 check that the governor said was going to be distributed.”

Cruz said that she and other mayors have had to rely on religious and community leaders to distribute food to those in need because of the delays.

