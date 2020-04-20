‘No respect deserved or given’: Internet slams Trump’s press secretary for demanding reporter call him ‘president’
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany hectored a reporter who fact-checked President Donald Trump on his criticisms of Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), insisting that she refer to the president with his title.
To you, he’s not Trump, he’s PRESIDENT Trump! https://t.co/EIgPTPDIuO
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 20, 2020
McEnany was swiftly deluged in scorn, with some commenters pointing out she never bothered to extend the same courtesy to President Barack Obama.
Yes, @PressSec, it’s very important that we show our presidents the respect their office commands. pic.twitter.com/LhGNj8SlHI
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) April 20, 2020
No, they just don't like being called out for their BS. Keep going. Own him and the news cycle!
— Joe Glidden (@Joe_Glidden) April 20, 2020
☑️OCCUPANT Trump
☑️INCOMPETENT Trump
☑️CORRUPT Trump
☑️TRAITOR Trump
☑️LIAR Trump
☑️PREDATOR Trump
☑️NARCISSIST Trump
☑️SENILE Trump
☑️IGNORANT Trump
☑️RACIST Trump
🚫PRESIDENT Trump
— I want a multiverse where Trump sells Herb-a-Life (@Cajsa) April 20, 2020
Don't pollute space like that, man. What did space ever do to deserve that?
— Ineffable Jeff (@jeffcieslak) April 20, 2020
that's IMPEACHED PRESIDENT Trump
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 21, 2020
Tens of thousands of Americans are dead under PRESIDENT Trump’s watch. Show some sympathy, you ghoul.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 21, 2020
He could barely refrain himself from calling him the N-word, let’s be honest.
— Debbie 😷 (@valleydoll) April 20, 2020
The word President is an honor that goes to person elected by the people not to those placed by Putin through cheating.
Here's some of my faves:#DonTheCon#DotardDon#DumbDonald#TyphoidTrump
— Samantha Sanderson (@SamSanderson123) April 21, 2020
To me, he is Don the Con, an immature sociopath who only hires 3rd stringers because honorable people won't serve a traitor.
— Resistress Kay (@fabaceae) April 21, 2020
Nahh he's just a whiny fascist turd, no respect deserved or given. Cry about it.
— Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) April 20, 2020
So when will you being having your first press conference, press secretary?
— surecantpickem (@surecantpickem) April 20, 2020