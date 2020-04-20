‘No respect deserved or given’: Internet slams Trump’s press secretary for demanding reporter call him ‘president’

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany hectored a reporter who fact-checked President Donald Trump on his criticisms of Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), insisting that she refer to the president with his title.

To you, he’s not Trump, he’s PRESIDENT Trump! https://t.co/EIgPTPDIuO — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 20, 2020

McEnany was swiftly deluged in scorn, with some commenters pointing out she never bothered to extend the same courtesy to President Barack Obama.

Yes, @PressSec, it’s very important that we show our presidents the respect their office commands. pic.twitter.com/LhGNj8SlHI — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) April 20, 2020

No, they just don't like being called out for their BS. Keep going. Own him and the news cycle! — Joe Glidden (@Joe_Glidden) April 20, 2020

☑️OCCUPANT Trump

☑️INCOMPETENT Trump

☑️CORRUPT Trump

☑️TRAITOR Trump

☑️LIAR Trump

☑️PREDATOR Trump

☑️NARCISSIST Trump

☑️SENILE Trump

☑️IGNORANT Trump

☑️RACIST Trump

🚫PRESIDENT Trump — I want a multiverse where Trump sells Herb-a-Life (@Cajsa) April 20, 2020

Don't pollute space like that, man. What did space ever do to deserve that? — Ineffable Jeff (@jeffcieslak) April 20, 2020

that's IMPEACHED PRESIDENT Trump — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 21, 2020

Tens of thousands of Americans are dead under PRESIDENT Trump’s watch. Show some sympathy, you ghoul. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 21, 2020

He could barely refrain himself from calling him the N-word, let’s be honest. — Debbie 😷 (@valleydoll) April 20, 2020

The word President is an honor that goes to person elected by the people not to those placed by Putin through cheating. Here's some of my faves:#DonTheCon#DotardDon#DumbDonald#TyphoidTrump — Samantha Sanderson (@SamSanderson123) April 21, 2020

To me, he is Don the Con, an immature sociopath who only hires 3rd stringers because honorable people won't serve a traitor. — Resistress Kay (@fabaceae) April 21, 2020

Nahh he's just a whiny fascist turd, no respect deserved or given. Cry about it. — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) April 20, 2020

