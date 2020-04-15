No Trump, says watchdog group, American coronavirus deaths have not been ‘very low’
“The facts, again, remain Trump’s biggest albatross.”
The watchdog group Public Citizen on Tuesday challenged President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that casualties in the United States related to the coronavirus are “very low,” adding to mounting criticism from across the globe over how his administration has handled the crisis.
“Trump’s habitual disregard for the facts and his fantasies about his administration’s grossly negligent pandemic response pose an ongoing mortal danger to U.S. citizens,” Dr. Michael Carome, director of Public Citizen’s Health Research Group, declared in response to the president’s Monday night COVID-19 briefing.
After a reporter at the briefing asked whether Trump agreed that putting coronavirus mitigation practices in place earlier would have saved lives, the president rambled on about the spread of the virus in recent months before saying that “by the way, we’re doing very well because when you look at all of those flat graphs and you add it all up, the United States is very low, and per capita we’re very low. We’re doing very well.”
Carome pushed back against that comment in his statement Tuesday. “The facts, again, remain Trump’s biggest albatross,” he said. “The per capita numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. compared with other countries are very high.”
According to Carmone:
Data compiled by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control reveal that among 204 countries and territories, the U.S. ranks 17th in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15th in the number of COVID-19 deaths per capita.
Similarly, among the 36 economically advanced countries comprising the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the U.S. ranks eighth in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11th in the number of COVID-19 deaths per capita.
The United States had at least 589,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25,163 related deaths as of press time Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. Globally, there were 1,956,077 cases and 125,123 deaths.
As the U.S. has become the epicenter of the global pandemic—which experts believe began in China late last year—both Trump and congressional leaders have faced intense criticism for responding to the country’s outbreak with inadequate measures to limit the spread of the virus and provide health and financial relief to the public.
Trump’s “disastrous crisis management” throughout the pandemic has left people within and beyond the United States asking, in the words of German news magazine Der Spiegel: “Are we witnessing the implosion of a superpower?”
Viet Thanh Nguyen, a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times, suggested Friday that “if anything good emerges out of this period, it might be an awakening to the pre-existing conditions of our body politic. We were not as healthy as we thought we were. The biological virus afflicting individuals is also a social virus.”
“Its symptoms—inequality, callousness, selfishness , and a profit motive that undervalues human life and overvalues commodities—were for too long masked by the hearty good cheer of American exceptionalism, the ruddiness of someone a few steps away from a heart attack,” Nguyen continued. “Even if America as we know it survives the coronavirus, it can hardly emerge unscathed.”
“If the illusion of invincibility is shredded for any patient who survives a near-fatal experience,” he added, “then what might die after COVID-19 is the myth that we are the best country on earth, a belief common even among the poor, the marginal, the precariat, who must believe in their own Americanness if in nothing else.”
Breaking Banner
Trump allies are already searching for scapegoats in case his ‘re-opening’ gets thousands more killed: report
President Donald Trump wants to "re-open" the American economy next month, even though health officials are warning that could lead to a major spike in COVID-19 infections.
Many of the president's allies seem aware of this risk, as the Washington Post reports that they're trying to recruit "prominent" business leaders to endorse the president's plan and then serve as human shields in case it backfires and gets thousands more people killed.
Breaking Banner
Trump campaign sues Wisconsin TV station over ad using his words on coronavirus
President Trump's re-election campaign filed a lawsuit against a Wisconsin television station arguing that an ad aired by the outlet was misleading and false.
The Democratic super PAC Priorities USA paid to air the ad on numerous stations across the country. For some reason, the Trump campaign targeted a single NBC affiliate, WJFW-TV of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, in the lawsuit. The ad uses soundbites of Trump downplaying the coronavirus threat while showing a chart displaying the skyrocketing number of confirmed cases.This article first appeared in Salon.
The ad edited together clips appearing to show Trump describe the virus as a "hoax," though he has insisted that he was referring to the politicization of his widely criticized handling of the virus.
COVID-19
What we do and do not know about COVID-19’s infectivity and viral load
As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, it has become clear that people need to understand basic facts about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to make informed health care and public policy decisions. Two basic virological concepts have gotten a lot of attention recently – the “infectious dose” and the “viral load” of SARS-CoV-2.
As influenza virologists, these are concepts that we often think about when studying respiratory virus infections and transmission.What is an ‘infectious dose’?
The infectious dose is the amount of virus needed to establish an infection. Depending on the virus, people need to be exposed to as little as 10 virus particles – for example, for influenza viruses – or as many as thousands for other human viruses to get infected.