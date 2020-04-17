Quantcast
Connect with us

Noam Chomsky on Trump’s WHO move: There’s a ‘gangster in the White House’

Published

2 hours ago

on

We continue our conversation with world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author Noam Chomsky. He responds to President Trump’s cuts to U.S. support for the World Health Organization and the surge in deaths in the United States to another record high, and discusses conditions in Gaza, the rise of authoritarianism around the world, and the progressive response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is typical behavior of autocrats and dictators. When you make colossal errors which are killing thousands of people, find somebody else to blame,” says Chomsky.

“In the United States, it’s unfortunately the case, for well over a century, century and a half, that it’s always easy to blame the ‘yellow peril.’”

Please check back later for full transcript.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How billionaires’ short-term greed could upend America and destroy their own wealth

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

The coronavirus crisis is highlighting how dysfunctional states run by Republicans are. This is a feature of GOP rule, not a bug.

For the past 40-plus years, a group of “conservative” billionaires have been working as hard as they can to reshape our federal government from one that provides education, health care, housing, food and other necessities into one that does nothing more than run the military and fight wars.

It’s time to give them what they’ve worked so hard to get.

In the process, “blue states” can continue to flower and prosper, while “red states” go back to their pre-Civil War poverty and local oligarchies. All it’ll take is a small tweak to our federal system, something that the billionaires have been pushing for since the 1970s.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He has lost his mind’: Americans stunned and horrified after Trump tries to ‘provoke an uprising’ against Democratic governors

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

This Friday morning, President Trump fired off a series of tweets -- all directed at states with Democratic governors -- seemingly endorsing burgeoning protest movements calling for the immediate reopening of state economies as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1251168994066944003

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1251169217531056130

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1251169987110330372

The tweets raised alarm amongst some of Trump critics who say he's essentially pushing for civil unrest.

https://twitter.com/brianklaas/status/1251180150143758336

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Right-wing groups with ties to Betsy DeVos are behind protests against coronavirus restrictions: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released earlier this week, 81% of Americans believe that the United States “should continue to social distance for as long as is needed to curb the spread of coronavirus.” In other words, most Americans are smart enough to realize that while social distancing is inconvenient and difficult, it is certainly preferable to dying from COVID-19. But a minority of far-right extremists have been holding rallies and protests against social distancing. And journalist Jason Wilson, in an article The Guardian, takes a look at some of the groups behind those protests.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image