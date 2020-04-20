‘Nobody calls you back.’ For families, no answers from NJ nursing home where 38 died from coronavirus
Before the news of the mounting death toll at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, Amanda Schultz had already been growing increasingly concerned about the Sussex County nursing home caring for her mother.Her mind clouded by the onslaught of Alzheimer’s Disease, 75-year-old Mary Lust initially found refuge at Andover’s Unit 1, a place that Schultz felt was a pleasant facility with a lot of activities for residents.“The staff was always very nice. They would play Bingo. And every Sunday they had church services for the residents,” recalled Schultz.But as her mother continued to deter…
How did insects get their colours? Crystal-covered beetle discovery sheds light
Maria McNamara, University College Cork and Luke McDonald, University College Cork
We simulated how a modern dust bowl would impact global food supplies and the result is devastating
When the southern Great Plains of the US were blighted with a series of droughts in the 1930s, it had an unparalled impact on the whole country. Combined with decades of ill-advised farming policy, the result was the Dust Bowl. Massive dust storms began in 1931 and devastated the country’s major cereal producing areas. US wheat and maize production crashed by 32% in 1933 and continued to fall for the rest of the decade as more droughts hit.
Giant leap for corporations? The Trump administration wants to mine resources in space, but is it legal?
As the world tries to cope with the challenges of 2020, discussions around the use of mined resources from outer space continue to ratchet up.
On April 6, the US White House released an executive order that Americans
should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space, consistent with applicable law.
It also requires the US secretary of state to negotiate bilateral and multilateral arrangements with foreign states regarding future “public and private recovery and use of space resources”.