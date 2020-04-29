Quantcast
Connect with us

North Carolina pastor calls COVID-19 a ‘delusion’ and attacks media reports as ‘communist propaganda’

Published

1 min ago

on

Pastor Gene Gouge at Liberty Baptist in Hickory, North Carolina isn’t mincing words about his thoughts on the coronavirus crisis that has taken the lives of over 60,000 Americans, reported WSOC-TV.

In his broadcast message, Gouge alleged that the “news media is pure evil, communist propaganda,” and “95 percent of everything that has gone on about the last month or two months is a mirage. It is an illusion, a delusion. It ain’t real.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Far-right political activists have become known as COVID-truthers over the past several weeks, claiming that the coronavirus is some kind of false flag or fake crisis created by the government.

He explained that President Donald Trump’s “stay at home” order and the orders in the states are violating his civil rights.

Outside of his church on the sign, he asked the governor to stop the persecution of churches and Christians.” It’s unknown how Christians are specifically being persecuted since all religious institutions are being told to shelter in place.

“We believe this virus has been weaponized and has been used to hurt our country and hurt our constitution,” he claimed.

While he’s not a medical doctor, he has decided that herd immunity is the best way to combat the virus. Scientists and virologists have said that herd immunity will happen eventually, but some people won’t survive the virus and the numbers will overwhelm the healthcare system. Without a vaccine, additional lives will be lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the lives lost may be a concern to some, to Gouge, he said it’s just part of the process.

“You’re not going to develop an immune system by staying in the house and by wearing gloves and wearing [a] mask. People who are susceptible, cancer patients, elderly people no doubt should be extra precautions,” he said.

See the video of the pastor below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

California to close all beaches and state parks starting May 1

Published

30 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) sent out a notice to police chiefs across the state of California saying that he will be closing all beaches and state parks starting May 1.

While other states are opening up and welcoming crowds of people, Newsom is still urging social distancing to keep the state's numbers low.

"After the well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newsom's Shelter in Place Order, the Governor will be announcing tomorrow that all beaches and all state parks in California will be closed effective Friday, May 1," the release said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet laughs at ‘President Pine-Sol’ for his flat denial he’s losing the polls: ‘Just let him go with it’

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

At roughly the same time as the news broke that President Donald Trump threatened to sue his campaign manager over his declining polls against former Vice President Joe Biden, Reuters reported that Trump ranted he doesn't even believe the polls in the first place.

"I don't believe the polls," Trump said. "I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they will put a man in who's incompetent." https://t.co/I9aR0tDhB3

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

National security expert drops truth bomb on Trump supporters convinced Trump is about to ‘clear’ Michael Flynn

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

National security expert and Lawfare editor in chief Benjamin Wittes explained in an extensive Twitter thread why President Donald Trump's supporters shouldn't count their chickens before they're hatched when it comes to Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

"Hold the champagne—and maybe put away whatever you’re smoking," he told Trumpland on Wednesday evening. "Gen. Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI not because he was framed but because he got a sweet-ass deal to avoid massive criminal liability for being an unregistered agent of a foreign power while working for a presidential transition. He also avoided his son’s prosecution."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image