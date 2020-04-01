Now Trump says it’s wrong to compare coronavirus to regular flu
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the risk from coronavirus is emphatically worse than regular flu, reversing his previous statements.
Trump told a White House press conference that “a lot of people” had previously suggested the country should simply let the coronavirus take its course, just like the seasonal flu.
“Ride it out, don’t do anything, just ride it out and think of it as the flu,” they said, according to Trump, who said: “But it’s not the flu. It is vicious.”
Trump’s clear statement contrasted with numerous recent times when he made the argument himself that the pandemic was comparable to the annual spread of flu.
He appeared to favor this thinking while questioning the need to shut down the US economy through social distancing measures and travel bans.
On March 9, for example, Trump noted that tens of thousands of Americans die from the flu annually.
“Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on,” he tweeted. “At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”
Just a week ago, Trump told Fox News in an interview that despite deaths of about 36,000 people a year on average from flu, “we’ve never closed down the country for the flu.”
“So you say to yourself, ‘What is this all about?'”
Projections that at least 100,000 people will have been killed by the coronavirus in the United States, even if social distancing measures are carried out, appear to have prompted a major shift in Trump’s outlook.
On Tuesday, he said that with no social distancing, the projections ran as high as 2.2 million deaths.
“If we did nothing, if we just carried on with our life,” he said, “you would have seen people dying on airplanes, you would have seen people dying in hotel lobbies. You would have seen death all over.”
COVID-19
NY officials warn ‘the worst’ has yet to come as city and state scramble to contain coronavirus
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Tuesday that New York has likely only seen the tip of the coronavirus iceberg, even as the state’s death toll topped 1,500 and city hospitals scrambled to make room for thousands of new COVID-19 patients.In his daily briefing from Albany, Cuomo reported there are now more than 75,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, accounting for nearly half of all infections in the U.S. At least 1,550 New Yorkers have died and nearly 11,000 are hospitalized, Cuomo said in the morning briefing, though the devastating numbers keep rising by t... (more…)
Commentary
From no insurance to an unemployment runaround: How COVID-19 exposes broken US heath system system
We need a hero. How else to explain what motivates thousands of New Yorkers to go out on their rooftops or throw open their windows at precisely 7 p.m. every night to scream and yell and applaud and bang on the pots and pans — all to show the beleaguered and literally life-risking nurses, doctors and hospital staffers working in the epicenter of a global pandemic how much they are appreciated, even loved.But in a time of a public health crisis without precedent for all but a handful of living Americans, we also need villains — a role that a handful of vulture capitalists straight out of centra... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Doctor’s firing in coronavirus crisis shows a failure of corporate medicine
The strain of the coronavirus pandemic should have the entire health care system focused intently on quality and safety. Yet the dismissal of Bellingham, Wash., doctor Ming Lin shows how misguided business practices can hold back medical providers in a time of crisis.Lin practiced at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was an emergency room doctor, for 17 years. As the coronavirus crisis mounted, he took to social media to publicize conditions at the hospital he found appalling — a lack of separation of suspected COVID-19 cases from other patients and a dearth of testing for the vi... (more…)