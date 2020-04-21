Quantcast
NRA caught on tape revealing the gun group’s legal turmoil has cost it $100 million

3 mins ago

The National Rifle Association has cut $80 million from their programs after being devastated by legal peril, according to a new recording obtained by NPR.

In the recording, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre complained about “blue state” attorneys general investigating the group, which he likened to “communist China.”

In all, he said the crises have cost the NRA $100 million.

“These figures, not previously reported, are the first time that LaPierre has put a figure to how much the ongoing legal battles have cost the organization. For context, the NRA and its affiliates raised more than $412 million and spent more than $423 million in 2018, the last year for which there is public reporting,” NPR explained.

Listen:


1 min ago

April 21, 2020

CDC director warns why next winter’s coronavirus wave could be even worse

22 mins ago

April 21, 2020

Speaking to The Washington Post this Tuesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said that the coming wave of coronavirus this winter will be much worse than the current outbreak.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield said. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean.”

The coronavirus coupled with the regular flu would put a huge strain on the health-care system, he said, adding that health officials need to start preparing for what's coming.

America has descended into coronavirus chaos because there is madness and incoherence at the top

35 mins ago

April 21, 2020

As we all know, Donald J. Trump sees the entire world as one big television show—about him. Everything is weighed against the success of his former NBC reality show “The Apprentice,” and frankly, as far as Trump’s concerned, the world just isn’t measuring up.

Nearly 2.5 million afflicted globally, and 170,000 deaths? Nearly 750,000 sick in the United States and more than 42,000 dead? Faulty lines of supply and insufficient testing? No, no, no. Ignore or deny them. This is not the scenario—or the numbers—Trump had in mind.

Avoiding the tragic truth, shifting blame and lying, he instead brags about the ratings for the daily press briefings of his coronavirus task force. He refuses to believe or understand that the Nielsen points are not so much for him as they are because viewers are desperate for information about the pandemic. They want to know what to do and when it will end and they want to hear from the top medical experts who too often are ridiculously forced to stand silently on the dais behind Trump as he bloviates for most of the sessions, each usually more than two hours long.

