NRA caught on tape revealing the gun group’s legal turmoil has cost it $100 million

The National Rifle Association has cut $80 million from their programs after being devastated by legal peril, according to a new recording obtained by NPR.

In the recording, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre complained about “blue state” attorneys general investigating the group, which he likened to “communist China.”

In all, he said the crises have cost the NRA $100 million.

“These figures, not previously reported, are the first time that LaPierre has put a figure to how much the ongoing legal battles have cost the organization. For context, the NRA and its affiliates raised more than $412 million and spent more than $423 million in 2018, the last year for which there is public reporting,” NPR explained.

