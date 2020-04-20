Nursing homes ordered to report coronavirus cases to patients, families and the federal government
The nation’s nursing home operators were told Sunday to let patients and their families know if there are cases of the coronaviruswithin their walls.The order announced by Seema Verma, administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also requires the nursing homes to report such cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.“It’s important that parents and their families have the information that they need,” Verma said at the daily White House coronavirus briefing. “And they need to understand what’s going on in the nursing homes.”CMS said it plans to make the data pu…
How climate change is putting doctors in the hot seat
BOSTON — A 4-year-old girl was rushed to the emergency room three times in one week for asthma attacks.An elderly man, who’d been holed up in a top-floor apartment with no air conditioning during a heat wave, showed up at a hospital with a temperature of 106 degrees.A 27-year-old man arrived in the ER with trouble breathing ― and learned he had end-stage kidney disease, linked to his time as a sugar cane farmer in the sweltering fields of El Salvador.These patients, whose cases were recounted by doctors, all arrived at Boston-area hospitals in recent years. While the coronavirus pandemic is at... (more…)
San Francisco quick to fight COVID-19, slow to help homeless
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has won nationwide praisefor taking drastic early measures against COVID-19 that seem to have spared San Francisco the catastrophic fate of New York and other cities.But she hesitated over what to do with the city’s estimated 8,000 homeless people during the pandemic — until the issue came back to bite her.A COVID-19 outbreak at the city’s largest homeless shelter had sickened at least 105 people by Friday, about a tenth of the entire San Francisco caseload. It led the city — which had planned to pack the homeless into the Moscone Center, the city’s gigantic co... (more…)
‘It hurts our soul’: Nursing home workers struggle with thankless position
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — In the months before county health officials ordered the evacuation of COVID-19-plagued Magnolia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, the facility’s employees complained of bounced checks. It sat on a listof the nation’s worst nursing homes for health and safety violations.But when announcing the unprecedented evacuation of Magnolia’s 83 remaining patients last week, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s health officer, singled out the nursing home’s staff― after only one of its 13 certified nursing assistants showed up for a scheduled shift the previous day.All health care wo... (more…)