NYC comptroller speaks after mother dies of COVID-19: ‘Donald Trump has my mom’s blood on his hands’

New York City comptroller Scott Stringer on Monday blamed President Donald Trump after his mother died from coronavirus complications.

“She believed in government and she raised us to believe in government,” Stringer told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “She’s got a great story and I’m going to tell it for the rest of my life.”

“I’ve got to tell you, Donald Trump has blood on his hands and he has my mom’s blood on his hands,” the NYC official added. “And he sent us that hospital [ship] that’s right here in New York harbor and no one can get on that hospital, which is something that is just outrageous.”

Stringer pointed out that it was difficult to mourn his mother because of his anger at the Trump administration’s response to the virus.

“I think we all are [angry],” he explained. “I mean, government is supposed to protect our people and we’re supposed to be able to protect our parents and grandparents the way they protected us. And we’re not able to do that.”

Watch the video below from CNN.