NYC comptroller speaks after mother dies of COVID-19: ‘Donald Trump has my mom’s blood on his hands’
New York City comptroller Scott Stringer on Monday blamed President Donald Trump after his mother died from coronavirus complications.
“She believed in government and she raised us to believe in government,” Stringer told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “She’s got a great story and I’m going to tell it for the rest of my life.”
“I’ve got to tell you, Donald Trump has blood on his hands and he has my mom’s blood on his hands,” the NYC official added. “And he sent us that hospital [ship] that’s right here in New York harbor and no one can get on that hospital, which is something that is just outrageous.”
Stringer pointed out that it was difficult to mourn his mother because of his anger at the Trump administration’s response to the virus.
“I think we all are [angry],” he explained. “I mean, government is supposed to protect our people and we’re supposed to be able to protect our parents and grandparents the way they protected us. And we’re not able to do that.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
CNN
NYC comptroller speaks after mother dies of COVID-19: ‘Donald Trump has my mom’s blood on his hands’
New York City comptroller Scott Stringer on Monday blamed President Donald Trump after his mother died from coronavirus complications.
"She believed in government and she raised us to believe in government," Stringer told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "She's got a great story and I'm going to tell it for the rest of my life."
"I've got to tell you, Donald Trump has blood on his hands and he has my mom's blood on his hands," the NYC official added. "And he sent us that hospital [ship] that's right here in New York harbor and no one can get on that hospital, which is something that is just outrageous."
CNN
New York morgue adding shelves to refrigerator trucks to hold additional bodies: report
CNN's Miguel Marquez reported this week that a morgue in New York is scrambling to find places to store dead bodies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marquez recently visited University Hospital of Brooklyn, where four patients with COVID-19 died in the 40 minutes he was there.
On Monday, Marquez told CNN's John Berman that the hospital's mortuary was taking extreme measures to hold the bodies.
"Right now, their morgue -- their regular morgue -- is overwhelmed," the CNN reporter explained. "They have two semi tractor trailer trucks. They are talking about added shelves to that. Because right now they have all of the bodies on the base of the truck."
Breaking Banner
Georgia Republican whines about media bias after CNN’s Sciutto busts his state’s governor for COVID-19 ignorance
CNN's Jim Sciutto on Monday grilled Georgia Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan about Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's stunning ignorance about the coronavirus -- and Duncan responded by whining about the media being unfair.
Kemp last week said that he had just recently learned that it was possible to get infected by COVID-19 from people who had been infected with it but who showed no symptoms of the disease as they unwittingly spread it around to others.
Kemp's admission was shocking because medical professionals for weeks had been warning that asymptomatic people could spread the disease, and Sciutto asked Duncan why it had taken Kemp so long to realize the danger.