NYC Poison Control Center records jump in Lysol and bleach cases after Trump’s remarks

On Friday, New York Daily News reporter Anna Sanders revealed that the New York City Poison Control Center received 30 calls about exposure to bleach and other household cleaning products in the 18 hours following President Donald Trump’s suggestion these substances could be injected to treat coronavirus.

This is more than double the number of incidents at the same time last year.

According to Sanders, none of these incidents resulted in hospitalization or death.

NYC Poison Control Center saw 30 cases of exposure to Lysol, bleach & other cleaners in 18 hours after Trump’s suggestion disinfectant might be used to treat coronavirus That’s more than double during same period in 2019, per health dept Thankfully no hospitalizations or deaths pic.twitter.com/fVAUvGmuwM — Anna Sanders 🌈💌 (@AnnaESanders) April 24, 2020

These are not isolated incidents. A spokesperson for Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) confirmed that since Trump’s remarks, his state has seen over 100 calls to an emergency hotline asking about household disinfectants.