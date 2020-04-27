Quantcast
NYC’s official coronavirus death toll should rise by 4,200 — to over 20,000: Committee on Health chairman

Published

30 mins ago

on

The debate continues as to how to estimate the increase in excess deaths that occurred before there was adequate COVID-19 testing.

Many people who died at home or because of heart attack or stroke were not tested for coronavirus, which was initially thought to be more pulmonary than cardiovascular.

But researchers have noticed steep increases in deaths that were not attributed to coronavirus, suggesting a large number of unreported coronavirus deaths.

On Monday, the chairman of the New York City Council’s Committee on Health, suggested that all excess deaths should be attributed coronavirus.

That would raise the official death toll to over 20,800 New Yorkers.


‘TV cameras are oxygen to Donald Trump’: CNN’s John Harwood reveals why the president flip-flopped on briefings

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Donald Trump resumed his highly-controversial COVID-19 briefings on Monday, after it was widely reported that White House staff and outside advisors feared the TV spectacles had been damaging the president's political standing.

"The president said this weekend the briefings were not worth the 'time and effort,' that is a quote from him," CNN's Don Lemon nnoted. That didn't last long, because he was back rewriting history and shifting the blame tonight.

For analysis, Harwood interviewed CNN White House correspondent John Harwood.

"He just can't stay away, can he?" Lemon asked.

IRS calls 10,000 agents back to work who must bring their own masks — or be sent home

Published

58 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

The federal government is failing to provide Personal Protective Equipment for federal workers being called back to work, Axios reported Monday.

"The Internal Revenue Service called roughly 10,000 employees back to work this week, but it is requiring that they provide their own facial masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic,"

"Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee have blasted the plan, stating that it's 'completely irresponsible and unethical for the IRS to demand those workers obtain their own protective equipment.' A memo notes that employees who do not provide their own equipment may be forced to return home," Axios reported.

