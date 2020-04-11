Quantcast
Connect with us

NYT flags 8 key exchanges in the ‘Red Dawn’ emails detailing Trump’s ‘faltering response to coronavirus’

Published

28 mins ago

on

On Saturday, The New York Times published a bombshell expose titled, “He Could Have Seen What Was Coming: Behind Trump’s Failure on the Virus.

The report was written by Eric Lipton, David E. Sanger, Maggie Haberman, Michael D. Shear, Mark Mazzetti and Julian E. Barnes — five of whom have been part of teams winning Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of the Trump administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of what was detailed in the report was based on “Red Dawn” email messages. Reporter Eric Lipton published a second story on the topic titled, “The ‘Red Dawn’ Emails: 8 Key Exchanges on the Faltering Response to the Coronavirus.”

“As the coronavirus emerged and headed toward the United States, an extraordinary conversation was hatched among an elite group of infectious disease doctors and medical experts in the federal government and academic institutions around the nation,” The Times reported.

“Red Dawn — a nod to the 1984 film with Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen — was the nickname for the email chain they built. Different threads in the chain were named Red Dawn Breaking, Red Dawn Rising, Red Dawn Breaking Bad and, as the situation grew more dire, Red Dawn Raging. It was hosted by the chief medical officer at the Department of Homeland Security, Dr. Duane C. Caneva, starting in January with a small core of medical experts and friends that gradually grew to dozens,” the newspaper explained.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

NYT flags 8 key exchanges in the ‘Red Dawn’ emails detailing Trump’s ‘faltering response to coronavirus’

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

On Saturday, The New York Times published a bombshell expose titled, "He Could Have Seen What Was Coming: Behind Trump’s Failure on the Virus.

The report was written by Eric Lipton, David E. Sanger, Maggie Haberman, Michael D. Shear, Mark Mazzetti and Julian E. Barnes -- five of whom have been part of teams winning Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of the Trump administration.

Some of what was detailed in the report was based on "Red Dawn" email messages. Reporter Eric Lipton published a second story on the topic titled, "The ‘Red Dawn’ Emails: 8 Key Exchanges on the Faltering Response to the Coronavirus."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wonders if COVID-19 genomes gave fake quotes to the NYT in bizarre Saturday outburst

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at The New York Times on Saturday.

"So now the Fake News The New York Times is tracing the CoronaVirus origins back to Europe, NOT China. This is a first! I wonder where (sic) the Failing New York Times got for this one? Are there any NAMED sources?" Trump wondered.

However, the reporting from The Times was not based on anonymous sources.

"New research indicates that the coronavirus began to circulate in the New York area by mid-February, weeks before the first confirmed case, and that travelers brought in the virus mainly from Europe, not Asia," The Times reported on Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump declares that watching Fox News can be a ‘total waste of time’ — hours before Jeanine Pirro interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared bored on Saturday as coronavirus kept him off the golf course for a second weekend in a row.

Three hours before Trump was scheduled to appear on "Justice" with former Judge Jeanine Pirro, the leader of the free world lashed out at the network.

https://twitter.com/brianstelter/status/1248949909589577728

"Watching Fox News on weekend afternoons is a total waste of time. We now have some great alternatives, likeOANN," Trump posted on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image