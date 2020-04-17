Obama: GOP’s stance on preexisting conditions off-base — especially during a pandemic
Endorsinghis former vice president, Joe Biden, to win the White House, former President Barack Obama sought to contrast the 2020 platforms of Democrats and Republicans on a critical plank: their stance on the Affordable Care Act. It’s a difference, he argued, that has assumed newfound urgency.“The Republicans occupying the White House and running the Senate … have shown themselves willing to cut millions off their health insurance and eliminate preexisting condition protections for millions more, even in the middle of this public health crisis,” Obama said.Obama was referring to a couple of GO…
Latest Headlines
Obama: GOP’s stance on preexisting conditions off-base — especially during a pandemic
Endorsinghis former vice president, Joe Biden, to win the White House, former President Barack Obama sought to contrast the 2020 platforms of Democrats and Republicans on a critical plank: their stance on the Affordable Care Act. It’s a difference, he argued, that has assumed newfound urgency.“The Republicans occupying the White House and running the Senate … have shown themselves willing to cut millions off their health insurance and eliminate preexisting condition protections for millions more, even in the middle of this public health crisis,” Obama said.Obama was referring to a couple of GO... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘It’s not over until it’s over’: Here are 5 things you should know about hitting the COVID-19 peak
As New York, California and other states begin to see their numbers of new COVID-19 cases level off or even slip, it might appear as if we’re nearing the end of the pandemic.
President Donald Trump and some governors have pointed to the slowdown as an indication that the day has come for reopening the country. “Our experts say the curve has flattened and the peak in new cases is behind us,” Trump said Thursday in announcing the administration’s guidance to states about how to begin easing social distancing measures and stay-at home orders.
How much will the stimulus plan cost each taxpayer? See the staggering numbers.
The $2 trillion CARES Actis meant to help people get through the coronavirus crisis.Expanded unemployment benefitsand one-time stimulus paymentswill be a lifeline for the millions who have been out of work since non-essential businesses shut down.But down the road, the bill is going to have to be paid.When you add in the cost of the CARES Act, the national debt is racing towards a staggering $25 trillion.And when you compare the debt to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, we’re at levels we haven’t seen since World War II.Pretty terrifying.The numbers are so huge that it’s hard to wra... (more…)