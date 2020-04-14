Quantcast
Obama set to endorse Joe Biden for president: sources

Barack Obama will endorse his longtime deputy Joe Biden for US president Tuesday, sources close to the former commander in chief said, as the Democratic Party rallies around its flagbearer ahead of November’s election.

Obama, a popular two-term president and Donald Trump’s predecessor in the White House, will release a video Tuesday with his endorsement of Biden, the sources said.

The 77-year-old former vice president is the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, after his lone remaining rival Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race last week and endorsed Biden on Monday.


2020 Election

April 14, 2020

Susan Collins' approval rating sinks lower as Maine race shifts from 'lean Republican' to 'toss-up'

April 14, 2020

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, continues to fall in the polls as she heads into her toughest re-election battle yet.

A new Bangor Daily News poll finds that just 37% of voters approve of the job Collins is doing — a five-point drop from the 42% approval rating she had in the last BDN poll in the fall. The number of voters who disapprove of her performance rises to 52%.

This article was originally published at Salon

Trump re-election imperiled as states he needs the most are being hardest hit by pandemic: report

April 14, 2020

With the November election fast approaching and the coronavirus pandemic still spreading across the country, Donald Trump is now faced with the prospect of hoping he can hang onto states he desperately needs for re-election when many of them are being hardest hit by the health crisis.

According to a report at Bloomberg, the president may be facing an uphill battle to stay in the Oval Office as states are buffeted by the twin hits of a deadly pandemic and the resulting collapse of the economy.

