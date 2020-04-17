Obama’s team is increasingly fed up with the president: ‘Enough of Trump’s BS and blame-shifting’

When Barack Obama was president, Donald Trump was a major supporter of political accountability.

Trump repeatedly took to Twitter to complain about the buck not stopping with the president of the United States.

Obama's complaints about Republicans stopping his agenda are BS since he had full control for two years. He can never take responsibility. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2012

Isn't the WORLD tired of hearing President Obama say he knew nothing about anything-time to take responsibility for all of your mistakes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2013

President Obama has a personal responsibility to visit & embrace all people in the US who contract Ebola! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2014

But since Trump began holding public office in 2017, he has repeatedly argued that he need not take responsibility for anything.

With the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Trump has sought to blame others for his failures.

And former Obama administration officials appear to be increasingly fed up with Trump’s deflections.

Former National Security Advisor blasted Trump’s “BS” on coronavirus.

Enough of Trump's BS and blame-shifting. Read the truth about how Trump ignored the pandemic threat and kissed up to China on coronavirus in order to protect his flimsy trade deal — until he needed a new scapegoat for his own massive failures. https://t.co/l6wrm2mGQC — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) April 17, 2020

Former CIA Director John Brennan also weighed in.

Your dishonesty has no limits. H1N1 was an immediate top priority & handled decisively. FDA quickly approved testing kits, issued emergency authorizations & approved rapidly developed vaccines. Approval of Obama/Biden leadership was 66% at beginning of outbreak; 57% through fall. https://t.co/JNLgsxTKZm — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 17, 2020

Former senior White House advisor David Axelrod offered a fact-check of Trump.

The H1N1 flu killed 12,456 Americans, not 17K alleged here nor the more than 31K who already have perished in the pandemic @realDonaldTrump told us in February was a “hoax.”

The @BarackObama admin mobilized quickly and was consistently led by the science. It’s a good template. https://t.co/lbYjQyRrKv — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 17, 2020

Former White House communications director Jennifer Palmieri also blasted Trump.

Truly. A new low. Even for Trump. Horrifyingly https://t.co/Wddt7n8sTI — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) April 17, 2020

Former top State Department official Richard Stengel offered a question.

What do you do when the most dangerous inmate is head of the asylum? pic.twitter.com/Snpbtg4RFz — Richard Stengel (@stengel) April 17, 2020

And former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe suggested that history would remember the phrase “Don’t pull a Trump.”

With any justice, a legacy of this monster's one term will be the coining of an infamous new phrase that will be used for decades in crisis situations. "Don't pull a Trump", i.e., fuck up so historically that tens of thousands die, an economy is wrecked and you lose an election. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) April 17, 2020