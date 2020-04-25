Ohio swing voters sour on Trump’s ‘lackadaisical’ pandemic response: ‘He feels like lives are expendable’

On Saturday, Axios reported the results of a focus group of swing voters in Canton, Ohio — and found discontent with how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

All ten voters in the survey had flipped from Obama to Trump in 2016.

“There’s little appetite for partisan politics among these voters when it comes to a crisis with life-and-death consequences,” reported Alexi McCammond. “They want a leader who will work with health and science experts, find solutions, and activate in a way that won’t polarize the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Across the board, they gave glowing reviews to the way Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has handled the crisis,” continued the report. “By contrast, they described Trump as ‘lackadaisical’ with his words, not always sounding ‘the most educated,’ and being ‘all over the place.'”

“I do think his ego is getting a bit in the way,” said Kristen D., one of the participants. “And I think now we’re seeing things in the face of this pandemic that go on behind the scenes that we haven’t seen before. Maybe he’s exposed a little bit.”

“He feels like lives are expendable as opposed to the state of the union at this point,” said agreed Sherry W.

The voters overwhelmingly thought that Trump should try to act more like DeWine, and demonstrate more empathy for the American people.

You can read more here.