Ohio swing voters sour on Trump’s ‘lackadaisical’ pandemic response: ‘He feels like lives are expendable’

On Saturday, Axios reported the results of a focus group of swing voters in Canton, Ohio — and found discontent with how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic.
All ten voters in the survey had flipped from Obama to Trump in 2016.
“There’s little appetite for partisan politics among these voters when it comes to a crisis with life-and-death consequences,” reported Alexi McCammond. “They want a leader who will work with health and science experts, find solutions, and activate in a way that won’t polarize the country.”
“Across the board, they gave glowing reviews to the way Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has handled the crisis,” continued the report. “By contrast, they described Trump as ‘lackadaisical’ with his words, not always sounding ‘the most educated,’ and being ‘all over the place.'”
“I do think his ego is getting a bit in the way,” said Kristen D., one of the participants. “And I think now we’re seeing things in the face of this pandemic that go on behind the scenes that we haven’t seen before. Maybe he’s exposed a little bit.”
“He feels like lives are expendable as opposed to the state of the union at this point,” said agreed Sherry W.
The voters overwhelmingly thought that Trump should try to act more like DeWine, and demonstrate more empathy for the American people.
You can read more here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.