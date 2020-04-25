Quantcast
Connect with us

Ohio swing voters sour on Trump’s ‘lackadaisical’ pandemic response: ‘He feels like lives are expendable’

Published

10 mins ago

on

On Saturday, Axios reported the results of a focus group of swing voters in Canton, Ohio — and found discontent with how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

All ten voters in the survey had flipped from Obama to Trump in 2016.

“There’s little appetite for partisan politics among these voters when it comes to a crisis with life-and-death consequences,” reported Alexi McCammond. “They want a leader who will work with health and science experts, find solutions, and activate in a way that won’t polarize the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Across the board, they gave glowing reviews to the way Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has handled the crisis,” continued the report. “By contrast, they described Trump as ‘lackadaisical’ with his words, not always sounding ‘the most educated,’ and being ‘all over the place.'”

“I do think his ego is getting a bit in the way,” said Kristen D., one of the participants. “And I think now we’re seeing things in the face of this pandemic that go on behind the scenes that we haven’t seen before. Maybe he’s exposed a little bit.”

“He feels like lives are expendable as opposed to the state of the union at this point,” said agreed Sherry W.

The voters overwhelmingly thought that Trump should try to act more like DeWine, and demonstrate more empathy for the American people.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ohio swing voters sour on Trump’s ‘lackadaisical’ pandemic response: ‘He feels like lives are expendable’

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

On Saturday, Axios reported the results of a focus group of swing voters in Canton, Ohio — and found discontent with how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

All ten voters in the survey had flipped from Obama to Trump in 2016.

"There's little appetite for partisan politics among these voters when it comes to a crisis with life-and-death consequences," reported Alexi McCammond. "They want a leader who will work with health and science experts, find solutions, and activate in a way that won't polarize the country."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News anchor tried to grill Katie Porter — and ended up getting schooled on the reality of a global pandemic

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is in her first term in Congress, but has already earned a reputation as a fierce questioner.

During a Fox News appearance on Saturday, Porter showed that she can answer questions as well as she can ask them.

Fox News personality Leland Vittert attempted to grill Porter about China to distract from the failures in America to respond to the coronavirus cases, resulting in the highest reported death toll in the world.

"So you trust the WHO as an independent and legitimate service to do this investigation?" Vittert asked.

"The WHO is the entity that helps coordinate world health -- hence its name, World Health Organization," Porter explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘disinfectant injection’ claim has actually caused people to poison themselves

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

Although President Donald Trump said that he was only being “sarcastic” when he mused on April 23 that injecting household disinfectants could possibly cure coronavirus, poison control centers have since reported spikes in people ingesting bleach and other disinfectants.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image