Oklahoma governor humiliated on Fox News when asked about medical association opposing reopening

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) humiliated himself on national television when he was asked about the Oklahoma Medical Association opposing his state reopening.
During a Fox News appearance Sunday, Still claimed that reopening the state, starting with personal care services like salons, was a brilliant idea. He claimed that hospitalizations in the state “peaked on March 30.” However, he seems to be unaware that the greatest increase in reported COVID-19 cases came just five days before his appearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Stitt about a recent comment warning against the reopening from experts in his state.
“Even without widespread testing, Oklahoma has seen an ongoing growth in the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the past week alone,” said the president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.
Blindsided, Stitt replied, “I don’t know exactly who that is.”
Watch the moment below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
As the world runs out of words to account for or describe the unhinged rantings of President Donald Trump when it comes to his daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the United States and other nations, a new analysis published Sunday details a shocking lack of sympathy expressed by the nation's highest-ranking elected official.
With help from a data analytics firm, the Washington Poststudied the cumulative hours of White House briefings focused on the outbreak since March 16, including a detailed breakdown of the last three weeks in which the press events have become increasingly concerning as Trump pushed unproven treatments and, just last week, suggested that patients could be injected with disinfectants as a way to cure their illness.
President Donald Trump was excited to launch his 2020 campaign where he'd tout his economic successes and attack Democrats as socialists. The problem, however, is that the economy has tanked, and Trump ushered in the largest government funding measure in history.
"Trump this week announced in a late-night tweet that he would 'temporarily suspend immigration' into America. Two days later, when he signed an executive order, it only applied to people seeking green cards to move to the country permanently, not to temporary workers, and there were plenty of loopholes," the report said.
President Donald Trump seemed confused about the Pulitzer Prize and the Nobel Prize and doesn't appear to know who the Nobel Prize is named after.
"Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, 'having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.' Does sarcasm ever work?" Trump tweeted.