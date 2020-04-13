Oklahoma Republicans having socially distant rally — to protest against ‘unconstitutional’ social distancing rules

A Facebook group of far-right citizens have decided to hold a reopening of the state of Oklahoma to protest social distancing. Ironically, however, they encouraged people to socially distance.

With a graphic proclaiming “Let’s get Oklahoma Open for Business!” the invitation announced, adding that people would convene at the Oklahoma state capitol on Wednesday, April 15 “to show the governor and the legislature that they are ready to get back to work.”

“It’s time for business owners and citizens to rise up to the un-Constitutional (sic) restrictions,” the invitations proclaims.

The post appeared in a group from what appeared to be one of the organizers of the event.

“Folks, we’d love to have your attendance at a parade style rally we are doing at the capitol on Wednesday afternoon,” said Eric Tomlinson, the Vice-Chair of the Wagoner County Republican Party. The event doesn’t appear to be sponsored by the Oklahoma GOP, however. “We will have a solid attendance and some press coverage. Please let me know if you are interested and I can give you more info. This will be a socially distanced rally. We will be in our vehicles parade style.”

The question, however, becomes, if the event is to urge people to get back to work, why is social distancing even needed at the event?

That did explain that they were following President Donald Trump’s social distancing guidelines despite being under city and state guidelines, both of which are run by Republicans. Trump has said he doesn’t intend to open the country back up for “a few weeks,” so it’s unknown why this group both agrees and disagrees with the president’s social distancing guidelines.

You can see the post below: