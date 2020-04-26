Quantcast
Connect with us

Out of 13 hours of Trump’s COVID-19 briefings he spent just 4.5 minutes on empathy for victims: analysis

Published

1 min ago

on

As the world runs out of words to account for or describe the unhinged rantings of President Donald Trump when it comes to his daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the United States and other nations, a new analysis published Sunday details a shocking lack of sympathy expressed by the nation’s highest-ranking elected official.

With help from a data analytics firm, the Washington Post studied the cumulative hours of White House briefings focused on the outbreak since March 16, including a detailed breakdown of the last three weeks in which the press events have become increasingly concerning as Trump pushed unproven treatments and, just last week, suggested that patients could be injected with disinfectants as a way to cure their illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The briefings, as the Post notes, “have come to replace Trump’s “Keep America Great” campaign rallies—now on pause during the global contagion—and fulfill the president’s needs and impulses in the way his arena-shaking campaign events once did: a chance for him to riff, free-associate, spar with the media and occupy center stage.”


According to the Post:

The president has spoken for more than 28 hours in the 35 briefings held since March 16, eating up 60 percent of the time that officials spoke, according to a Washington Post analysis of annotated transcripts from Factba.se, a data analytics company.

Over the past three weeks, the tally comes to more than 13 hours of Trump — including two hours spent on attacks and 45 minutes praising himself and his administration, but just 4½ minutes expressing condolences for coronavirus victims. He spent twice as much time promoting an unproven antimalarial drug that was the object of a Food and Drug Administration warning Friday. Trump also said something false or misleading in nearly a quarter of his prepared comments or answers to questions, the analysis shows.

Following Trump’s comments about disinfectant—which he later attempted to claim were made “sarcastically,” a clear and outright lie discernible to anyone who watches him make the comments—the president over the weekend suggested he would end the daily briefings, saying in a Tweet that they were no longer “worth the time and effort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The uproar over Trump’s mismanagement of the crisis and his increasingly erratic behavior led the progressive advocacy group MoveOn.org on Friday to call for the president’s removal under the 25th Amendment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

public survey conducted recently by psychology researchers, meanwhile, found broad consensus among the American people—both from Republicans and Democrats alike—that Trump exhibits clear traits associated with a spectrum of six personality disorders, including narcissism, sadism, histrionic tendencies, being passive-aggressive, an anti-social lack of empathy, and paranoia.

Writing about the study in Psychology Today last week, David Ludden, professor of psychology at Georgia Gwinnett College, said it offers a vital window into Trump’s personality because research in this field “has shown that a far more accurate picture of an individual’s personality can be obtained by aggregating the assessments of that person’s close friends and relations than from a clinical interview by a licensed professional.”

“Few of us know President Donald Trump personally,” wrote Ludden, “but all of us know a lot about him. As arguably the most public person in the United States, Trump is familiar to us all, and we each have a good sense of how we perceive his personality.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump to turn to racism after it becomes clear he can’t run on economy or against ‘socialist Democrats’

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was excited to launch his 2020 campaign where he'd tout his economic successes and attack Democrats as socialists. The problem, however, is that the economy has tanked, and Trump ushered in the largest government funding measure in history.

The Guardian reported Sunday that the only thing he has left is racism and xenophobia.

"Trump this week announced in a late-night tweet that he would 'temporarily suspend immigration' into America. Two days later, when he signed an executive order, it only applied to people seeking green cards to move to the country permanently, not to temporary workers, and there were plenty of loopholes," the report said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump thinks the Nobel Prize is named for being ‘noble’ — and keeps confusing it with Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump seemed confused about the Pulitzer Prize and the Nobel Prize and doesn't appear to know who the Nobel Prize is named after.

"Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, 'having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.' Does sarcasm ever work?" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1254544354603143168

The Nobel Prize is named after Alfred B. Nobel, a chemist, engineer, inventor, businessman and philanthropist from Sweden. He signed over the majority of his fortune to establish the Nobel Prize.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani’s latest COVID-19 conspiracy theory is that Obama paid a Wuhan virus lab in 2017

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani launched another conspiracy theory about the coronavirus, saying that former President Barack Obama gave funding to a Wuhan, China virology lab in 2017 from the U.S. budget.

https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani/status/1254513987196248065

President Donald Trump took over the presidency Jan. 20, 2017 but the budget for that year was part of a battle between the Republicans running the House and Senate in 2016. At the time, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was in control of Congress and the Senate majority leader was Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

According to a fact-check, the $3.7 million in grants given between 2014 and 2019 by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to EchoHealth Alliance, a global environmental health nonprofit group, helped fund research on virology in Wuhan China.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image