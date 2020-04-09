Overwhelmed funeral homes are in crisis as coronavirus deaths surge
At Perry’s Funeral Home in Newark, maximum storage capacity is 35 bodies. As of Sunday, the home had 40 — the extras needed to be moved to an offsite facility.“The phones are ringing off the hook,” manager Sam Arnold said. “The staff is overwhelmed.”Like many funeral homes in North Jersey, Arnold’s business is now in crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the industry scrambles to keep pace with a spiking Garden State death toll. COVID-19-related fatalities have surpassed 1,000 in barely a month, hospitals are overloaded with bodies awaiting pick-up and crematoriums are backlogged, business …
Commentary
Trump blasted for playing a doctor on television amid America’s coronavirus crisis
There are few people less qualified to give medical advice than Donald Trump. He eats fast food because someone told him it has less germs and he doesn’t exercise because he thinks you only have a certain amount of energy available in your lifetime. He is a doofus.Despite his complete and utter lack of medical knowledge, the president insists on giving medical advice and recommending unproven drugs with dangerous side effects to treat COVID-19. Do not take medical advice from a man who thinks a filet 'o fish is a vegetable.The drugs in question are chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which are... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Coronavirus-positive sailor found unresponsive on USS Teddy Roosevelt: report
A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who had previously tested positive for coronavirus was found unresponsive and admitted to intensive care, according to a report from CNN.
The Theodore Roosevelt recently made headlines thanks to a controversy that led to the resignation of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly this Tuesday. The aircraft carrier's captain, Brett Crozier, was dismissed after the leak of a memo in which he begged Navy officials to evacuate the ship to protect the health of its sailors.
As CNN points out, Modly then flew to Guam and slamming Crozier during a speech to sailors, calling him "stupid" for not expecting the memo to leak to the media and even suggesting the captain had leaked the memo himself.
Breaking Banner
This economist wants to cut worker salaries and tax nonprofits — and he might lead Trump’s ‘recovery’ effort
Right-wing economist Art Laffer, the creator of the infamous "Laffer curve" that incorrectly claims that tax cuts inevitably lead to increases in revenue for the government, says he's in contact with officials in President Donald Trump's White House and is pitching them on ideas for ways to "restart" the economy later this year.
In an interview with Reuters, Laffer gave a preview of potential coming attractions from the Trump administration as it seeks to reopen the American economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.